Henry Schein Medical Launches Its New EasyOne Air Spirometer

Designed for simplicity and accuracy by ndd Medical Technologies, the Henry Schein EasyOne Air spirometer has a premium touch screen interface so medical professionals can easily navigate and enter data, as well as view real-time curves. While most spirometers require daily calibration in order to produce precise results, Henry Schein EasyOne Air uses TrueFlow™, a resistance and calibration-free measurement technology, to help eliminate potential errors and ensure accuracy. The device also includes wireless connectivity to a personal computer via Bluetooth, enabling patients to view interactive software displays, such as animated incentive screens and real-time graphs that may encourage children and adults to achieve maximum results when participating in a spirometry test. Additional features of the Henry Schein EasyOne Air Spirometer include data exchange and electronic medical record connectivity.

"We are excited to work with ndd to provide this technology solution that our customers can rely on to diagnose health issues among patients," said Brad Connett, President, U.S. Medical Group, Henry Schein. "With tens of thousands of people being diagnosed with COPD each year, pulmonary function testing has never been more important. This simple device helps medical professionals make a more precise diagnosis, which allows patients to focus on improving their lung health and reducing symptoms before the need for expensive treatments."

COPD is used to describe several progressive pulmonary diseases including emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and refractory asthma. In the early stages of COPD, a patient may not experience symptoms, and if the disease progresses it can exacerbate other health issues, particularly heart conditions. Please visit the American Lung Association website to learn more about COPD.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, and Technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The Company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

About ndd Medical Technologies, Inc.

With over 40 percent of the U.S. spirometry market share, ndd Medical Technologies offers innovative, easy-to-use pulmonary function testing instruments that help clinicians diagnose lung disease with greater precision for optimal treatment. The EasyOne® line of spirometry and PFT devices are the most consistent and user-friendly lung function testing equipment on the market. ndd's patented Ultrasonic TrueFlow™ technology, eliminates problems associated with traditional methods of flow measurement, making testing fast, reliable and error free. To learn more, visit www.nddmed.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/henry-schein-medical-launches-its-new-easyone-air-spirometer-300661408.html

SOURCE Henry Schein, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.henryschein.com

