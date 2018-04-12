Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology

In his new role, Mr. Pendergast will be responsible for the overall leadership of the global technology function, which includes Global Information Systems, Cyber Security, and the Henry Schein Global Innovation Center. In partnership with his team, he will play a key role in shaping the Company's global technology agenda and helping to accelerate and manage the introduction of innovation for Henry Schein. Mr. Pendergast will serve as a member of the Company's Executive Management Committee and Technology Advisory Board, reporting to Gerry Benjamin, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Henry Schein.

"In today's economy, almost every major corporation is on a journey of digital transformation. Harnessing technology is critical to our growth and to competing in ever-changing markets," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. "With more than 30 years of experience leading large-scale global IT organizations, Chris will be especially valuable to us as we continue to execute our digital and technology strategies."

Mr. Pendergast succeeds James Harding, who will serve as the CEO of Henry Schein One, the newly announced joint venture with Internet Brands, which is scheduled to close during the second quarter of 2018.

"We thank Jim for his significant contributions to Henry Schein during his 17-year tenure leading our internal IT function. We now look forward to the contributions Jim will make as the leader of Henry Schein One," added Mr. Bergman.

Immediately prior to joining Henry Schein, Mr. Pendergast was Chief Technology Officer for VSP Global, which provides products and services to eyecare professionals, employers, and members. Prior to VSP Global, he served in roles of increasing responsibility at Natural Organics, Inc., IdeaSphere Inc./Twinlab Corporation, and IBM Corporation. Mr. Pendergast holds both a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Computer Information Systems, and a Master of Business Administration, from Hofstra University.

Mr. Pendergast will work out of Henry Schein's corporate headquarters in Melville, New York.

"I'm excited to join Henry Schein at a time when the entire technology industry is in a period of rapid evolution," said Mr. Pendergast. "The technology team plays an important role in Henry Schein's digital transformation and is vitally important in paving the way for innovation and ensuring that information technology remains a competitive advantage for the Company."

