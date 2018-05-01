Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

Mr. Koch, 43, joined Henry Schein from LabCorp's Covance business segment, where he spent 12 years in roles spanning new business development, operations, and general management. At Henry Schein, he will serve as a member of the company's Executive Management Committee (EMC) and report to Mr. Breslawski.

In his new role, Mr. Koch is responsible for overall leadership of the Global Dental Group, including strategic direction, management, and business performance. In partnership with his team, he is responsible for the group's sales, distribution, marketing, operations, business development, and technology solutions.

"On behalf of Team Schein, I congratulate Jim Breslawski for his promotion to Vice Chairman and I thank him for his extraordinary contributions to the success of our company," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. "As we embrace the opportunities presented by the dental industry's digital transformation, we are also excited to have a business leader of Jon's caliber join us. Jon's mission is to build upon the great work done by Jim, who led the team that created the world's largest dental products company, and to accelerate the growth of our dental business globally. Jon has the intelligence and experience required to advance our mission of helping dental professionals operate efficient practices so they can focus on delivering quality care to patients.

"Jon will work closely with Jim, whose deep knowledge of the dental industry and the profession has helped Henry Schein build our market-leading position," Mr. Bergman continued. "By deepening our talent bench with Jon's addition, we anticipate pursuing new opportunities for our dental business."

Mr. Koch joins Henry Schein with a significant track record in leading high-performing and high-profit teams and transforming businesses as company and industry dynamics redefine success. Before joining Henry Schein, Mr. Koch was a senior executive at LabCorp, the world's leading health care diagnostics company. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Group President of Covance Clinical Development & Commercialization Services, leading more than 11,000 employees in over 60 countries. Prior to that, Mr. Koch was Executive Vice President and Group President of Covance Research and Development Laboratories, where he developed and executed business growth strategies with oversight for 6,000 employees globally. In this role, he successfully integrated numerous businesses and locations globally while increasing employee retention, delivering record new business, and expanding margins.

Prior to Covance, Mr. Koch spent nine years with Charles River Laboratories in various roles of increasing responsibility and scope, ranging from functions such as finance, contracts, and proposal development to operating groups that included project management, clinical monitoring, and medical affairs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Finance, as well as a Master of Business Administration, Finance and Management degree, from Western Michigan University.

"I am really looking forward to collaborating with Jon and together extending the great work of the team behind the Global Dental Group," said Mr. Breslawski. "Jon has deep insights into developing new businesses and the operational talent to turn business ideas into reality. We look forward to welcoming Jon to Team Schein."

Mr. Koch will work out of Henry Schein's corporate headquarters in Melville, New York.

"I am truly excited to join Henry Schein and to contribute to the continued success of this great Company," Mr. Koch said. "Health care markets globally are experiencing tremendous change and offer significant opportunities for agile participants, making this an exceptional time to join Henry Schein and one of the greatest teams in the health care industry."

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, and Technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The Company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/henry-schein-president-james-breslawski-assumes-new-role-as-vice-chairman-300639133.html

SOURCE Henry Schein, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.henryschein.com

