Henry Schein Ranks First In Its Industry On List Of FORTUNE's 'World's Most Admired Companies'

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that it ranks first in its category on the FORTUNE® "World's Most Admired Companies" list for 2019. This recognition by FORTUNE marks the 18th consecutive year that Henry Schein has been named to the overall list.

Henry Schein also ranked first in the Wholesalers: Health Care industry in eight sub-categories that comprise the overall ranking: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services, and Global Competitiveness.

"Since our founding 87 years ago, we at Henry Schein have been guided by the belief that we can do well in business by doing good for society, so it is an honor to be included on FORTUNE's list of the World's Most Admired Companies," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "This recognition is a testament to Team Schein's commitment to serving our customers, suppliers, investors, and society, as well as our mission to 'help health happen' around the world."

According to FORTUNE, the "World's Most Admired Companies" list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. FORTUNE has posted the complete rankings on its website.

