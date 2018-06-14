Henry Schein Signs Global Partnership Agreement With the International College of Dentists

ICD, which has been Honoring the World's Leading Dentists Since 1920™, will organize a series of special events under the theme "Celebrating the First 100 Years." The events will take place throughout 2020, leading up to a gala celebration to be held during the ICD 2020 International Council meeting on November 13, 2020, in Nagoya, Japan.

Through Henry Schein Cares, the Company's global corporate social responsibility program, Henry Schein will partner with ICD to recognize the outstanding and meritorious contributions of its members and extend the global reach of both organizations to carry out and administer educational, training, and humanitarian initiatives. The new agreement also extends Henry Schein's four-year commitment to ICD's Global Visionary Fund (GVF), a 501(c)(3) charitable fund that was created in 2013 to improve the oral health of the public and enhance the profession of dentistry. With support from Henry Schein Cares, GVF provides financial assistance to ICD Fellows and other volunteers doing charitable work, focusing its support on humanitarian dental care projects and continuing dental education initiatives. GVF emphasizes projects that demonstrate the possibility of creating sustainable improvement in oral health around the world.

"We are pleased to join with the International College of Dentists to remember its past, celebrate its future, and honor the professional achievements, service, and dedication of all College members and Fellows," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. "Over the past 10 years, the relationship between ICD and Team Schein has grown ever stronger. Together, we recognize the important link between oral health and overall health and share a commitment to expanding access to health care for underserved communities around the world. We salute the International Council and its International Officers and Councilors who represent ICD's Sections and Regions for possessing the vision and leadership that was exhibited by its Founders a century ago."

Founded in 1920 by Dr. Louis Ottofy and Dr. Tsurukichi Okumura, the ICD reflects the shared vision of Drs. Ottofy and Okumura to recognize dentists who excel in professional collegiality and friendship while also advancing the progress of dentistry worldwide. Today, the ICD has more than 12,000 Fellows in 122 affiliated countries.

"This will be a remarkable global effort on the part of both the leadership of the College and our Fellows who will work together for an amazing year of celebration, camaraderie, and fellowship," said Dr. Dov Sydney, Centennial General Chair and ICD's International Editor and Director of Communications. "We thank Henry Schein for its ongoing partnership, which is especially gratifying as we share a mutual commitment to contribute to the advancement of the profession of dentistry by fostering the growth and diffusion of dental knowledge worldwide."

All worldwide events will be publicized on the ICD website, www.icd.org, which will have a designated area specifically for centennial updates, information, and a global photo gallery.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, Supply Chain, and Technology solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.henryschein.com.

