Henry Stoever Submits Top 3 Recommendations for Education to Former Under Secretary of State's Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy

Recommendations include AI Standards, National Education Framework, and Research Integrity

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Advisory Group, the leading team of experienced executives that provides a broad array of board of director and executive-level services with and for its clients, today announced that its Principal Henry Stoever who serves as the Commissioner for Education for the Global Tech Security Commission (GTSC) shared recommendations made to the Honorable Keith Krach, Chairman of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy (KITD) and Co-Chair of the GTSC.

The Honorable Keith Krach served as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment; Chairman and CEO of DocuSign; co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Ariba; and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Purdue University. Stoever serves as an Advisory Council member for the KITD focused on ensuring that trusted technology advances freedom.

To establish recommendations for the GTSC, Commissioner Henry Stoever formed an Education Advisory Council, and this Council consisted of the following leaders:

Jon Allen – Chief Information Officer, Baylor University

– Chief Information Officer, Michael Benson – President, Coastal Carolina University

– President, Victor Boschini – Chancellor, Texas Christian University

– Chancellor, Andy Bynum – Chief Information Officer, Ellucian

– Chief Information Officer, Ellucian Clayton Christian – Commissioner, Montana University System

– Commissioner, System Lev Gonick – Chief Information Officer, Arizona State University

– Chief Information Officer, Mark Gorenflo – Chief of Staff, North Dakota University System

– Chief of Staff, System Alex Henson – Chief Information Officer, Virginia Commonwealth University

– Chief Information Officer, Bob Kolvoord – Dean, College of Integrated Science & Engineering, James Madison University

– of Integrated Science & Engineering, Rosa Lara – Chief Information Officer, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education

– Chief Information Officer, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Matt Loeb – Chair, Board of Trustees, Excelsior University

– Chair, Board of Trustees, Excelsior University Sharon Reishus – Chair, Board of Trustees, Unity Environmental University

– Chair, Board of Trustees, Unity Environmental University David Rosowsky – Vice President for Research, Kansas State University

– Vice President for Research, Cynthia Shapira – Chair, Board of Trustees, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education; Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, Brandeis University ; and Member, Board of Directors, Association of Governing Boards of Universities of Universities and Colleges

– Chair, Board of Trustees, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education; Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, ; and Member, Board of Directors, Association of Governing Boards of Universities of Universities and Colleges Daniele Struppa – President, Chapman University

– President, Tyson Voelkel – President & CEO, Texas A&M University Foundation

The purpose of Commissioner Henry Stoever's Education Advisory Council was to collaboratively analyze the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) of education not only for the United States of America and its allies but also for China and other authoritarian regimes. These SWOT analyses enabled Commissioner Stoever's Council to discuss, frame, and prioritize their recommendations to help ensure trusted technology advances freedom through education. The outcome of the Education Advisory Council for the Global Tech Security Commission was to inform the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy's Global Tech Security Strategy and its forthcoming Tech Diplomacy Academy.

Stoever's Education Advisory Council made three recommendations.

1. Establish Standards for Ethical and Trusted Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

a. Encourage organizations to develop internal processes and expectations to heighten awareness of security concerns related to how AI and large language models (LLMs) should be used.

b. Develop federal AI standards that, in coordination with international standards:

i. Fuel teaching, learning, working, and workforce preparation,

ii. Ensure information within LLMs is authoritative, infuses appropriate human judgment, and prioritizes ethical considerations, and

iii. Help lead the development of domestic legislation and regulation as well as international standards.

2. Develop a National Education Framework

a. Develop national priorities and align federal departments' and agencies' incentive programs (e.g., grants, awards, prizes, etc.) with workforce requirements,

b. Establish accountability mechanisms that are aligned with incentive structures and incorporated into award processes, and

c. Create more, well-prepared K-12 teachers focused on aligning postsecondary education and industry expectations.

3. Strengthen Resilience, Security, and Integrity of Research Processes

a. While being attentive to protecting intellectual property (IP) created by research universities, safeguarding research assets, and restricting tech transfer,

b. Ensure the ability to continue to recruit international graduate students to US universities thereby securing/stabilizing/protecting the talent pipeline for US research, IP, discovery, and innovation.

Henry Stoever can be reached at [email protected] or 301-787-9700, and his background is available here.

