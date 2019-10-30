HENRY The Dentist Brings Dental Care to Manhattan Offices with the Unveiling of HENRY In The Boardroom

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HENRY The Dentist (HENRY), the company that brings state-of-the-art dental services on-site to large employers, announces today its expansion into Manhattan with the launch of its newest delivery model, HENRY In the Boardroom. Designed for offices in dense cities, HENRY In The Boardroom creates a full-service dental pop-up that transforms any meeting room into a dental suite. The launch of HENRY in the Boardroom solidifies the company's presence in New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and most recently, New York.

HENRY In The Boardroom

With a full medical team on-site, including a Dentist and team of Hygienists, HENRY In The Boardroom offers employees a convenient way to use their in-network dental benefits. Services include cleanings, fillings, Invisalign, and professional teeth whitening. There is no cost to bring HENRY In The Boardroom on-site and services are in-network with all major insurance carriers. HENRY In The Boardroom's custom pop-up modules create an immersive employee experience, providing comfort, brand consistency, privacy, sterilization, and an exceptional patient experience.

"As we continue to grow our client portfolio, it became clear that, in order to meet the needs of our clients in dense cities, we needed to expand our model beyond HENRY's mobile practice," said Justin Joffe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HENRY. "We're committed to reimagining the delivery of healthcare at HENRY, and this new delivery model was the obvious next step in our plan to innovate how employees access critically important healthcare services."

According to the CDC, an average of 321 million work hours were lost annually for dental care in the United States. Additionally, research shows that $6 billion in lost worker productivity annually is attributable to oral disease. HENRY alleviates the inconveniences associated with healthcare accessibility by offering companies in-network and on-site dental services, which save 75% of an employee's time compared to a standard dental appointment.

"The patient experience is core to our business," said Alexandria Ketcheson, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. "Patients coming to HENRY In The Boardroom receive Bose noise cancelling headphones, iPads with Netflix and HBO, and all the high-end technology features available in our mobile practices and brick-and-mortar locations."

HENRY currently provides convenient, on-site dental services to over 100 companies throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia and New York, including SAP, Urban Outfitters, UPS, Unilever, ADP, BMW, Novartis, Jet.com, Audible, and Comcast, among others.

Founded in 2017, HENRY has raised a total of $15 million in capital to date, with lead investors including Forerunner Ventures, Brand Foundry Ventures, and Trail Mix Ventures. In addition to HENRY's mobile practice and Boardroom model, HENRY operates a brick-and-mortar dental practice in New Jersey, offering patients a full range of General Dentistry and Specialty care services.

To learn more about HENRY, visit HENRYthedentist.com .

ABOUT HENRY THE DENTIST

HENRY The Dentist (HENRY) reimagines the delivery of dental care by bringing state-of-the-art dental services to corporate offices, providing employees with convenient, in-network dental care with an elevated patient experience. HENRY's practices are equipped with the latest technology and patient amenities, including digital imaging, BOSE noise cancelling headphones, and HBO and Netflix while sitting in massage-featured dental chairs. HENRY has redefined the dental experience with a patient-centric approach that saves time and improves healthcare outcomes. HENRY is currently available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Georgia with aggressive expansion plans to additional states across the US in 2020. To learn more about HENRY visit HENRYthedentist.com .

