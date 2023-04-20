Henry Wojtaszek, President & CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, "We are thrilled to have installed the QCI Enterprise Platform - Nimble Edition."

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Batavia, NY has chosen the QCI Enterprise Platform – Nimble Edition. The tool is currently being deployed throughout the property and the marketing, player development and casino operations team will begin training soon.

Henry Wojtaszek, President & CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel said, "We are excited to begin using the QCI Enterprise Platform. As the platform rolls out, our staff will find new ways to enhance the customer experience here at Batavia Downs. We are looking forward to working alongside QCI's knowledgeable team in developing a strategy that will help us continue to provide exceptional customer service and record-breaking revenues to our municipalities."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, stated that "Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel's decision to select our Enterprise Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations team to function in a modern data-enriched environment. With over 4,000 gaming executives currently utilizing the QCI platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel."

ABOUT Batavia Downs/WROTB

Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation is a public benefit corporation with headquarters in Batavia, NY. WROTB owns and operates 9 OTB branches, 2 ADW sites, 25 Ez-Bet sites, as well as Batavia Downs Gaming, a standard bred racetrack and gaming and hotel facility. Since its inception, Western Region OTB has generated over $251 million in operating and surcharge revenues to the taxpayers of participating municipalities.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 110 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Central America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $22 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

