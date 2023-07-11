Henry Zelikovsky of Softlab360 to speak on AI/ML Transformation in the Wealth Management Industry

Software engineering company expands in Romania and Ukraine despite European turmoil

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Softlab360 , an end-to-end software development and engineering company based in the United States (U.S.), today announced the expansion of their European offices along with the participation as a panelist of Henry Zelikovsky, Chief Executive Officer , in the upcoming Ezra Group webinar, From Data to Dollars: How AI Transforms Wealth Management , happening Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

EXPANDING EUROPEAN PRESENCE

Softlab360 is a custom software engineering company in the financial services and technology space with over twenty years of experience. The company focuses on development in the areas of portfolio accounting, performance attribution, electronic trading, payments, and banking.

Sofllab360 in Romania officially began operations in January 2023. It expands the company's presence to Central Europe. Regional management is responsible for hiring and organizing technology resources, including engineers, testers, quality assurance, and project managers, and will mainly focus on risk management systems, crypto-assets management systems, electronic trading, and other wealth management solutions. The Softlab360 team in the U.S. and the Romanian team work in close collaboration.

"We evaluated a number of the Central Europe options and chose Romania because of the high quality and concentration of engineering resources, and the high number of technological universities and educational facilities that continue to prepare engineering graduates," stated Zelikovsky. "This aligns with our preference for staff with backgrounds in engineering, science, and mathematics, which is complementary to our current focus on these disciplines in software development."

Softlab360 has maintained an office in Kyiv, Ukraine for the past 18 years, and despite the difficulties of conducting business under the current devastating conditions, the office has successfully continued operations with disaster recovery provisions in place. Recently, new staff members were hired, continuing Softlab360's expansion in that location.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT WEBINAR WILL EXPLORE AI/ML

Zelikovsky will showcase his over thirty years of experience in software development as a panelist for the upcoming webinar, From Data to Dollars: How AI Transforms Wealth Management . The virtually-assembled panel will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in wealth management.

This webinar will equip financial professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to leverage AI and ML in their financial institutions and wealth management firms. Participants will have the opportunity to delve into the various ways AI/ML are revolutionizing the world of financial services. From enhancing investment decision-making to delivering personalized services to clients, the potential applications are vast and transformative.

The panel of industry leaders will be moderated by Craig Iskowitz, CEO of Ezra Group , and will feature alongside Zelikovsky the following panelists:

Key topics that will be covered in this webinar include:

Enhanced Investment Decision-making

Intelligent Wealth Planning and Personalization

Fraud Detection and Security

The webinar presents a unique opportunity for financial professionals to explore the practical applications of AI/ML in wealth management. By attending, participants will gain valuable insights and actionable knowledge that will enable them to enhance their financial strategies and provide superior services to their clients.

The webinar is free and open to anyone interested in attending. To register, click here: https://ezragroupllc.com/how-ai-transforms-wealth-management-webinar-registration-july-2023/

ABOUT SOFTLAB360

Softlab360, formerly Starpoint Solutions, has been engineering ideas since 2000. Led by CEO and founder Henry Zelikovsky, a veteran in the software development and engineering space, the company is based out of the U.S. with offices in Ukraine and Romania. With a world-class team of software engineers, Softlab360 specializes in helping companies digitally transform themselves through the creation of products and applications that take their businesses to new levels. Softlab360 possesses business and organizational knowledge of the financial services industry. With their deep domain expertise, they provide comprehensive solutions for wealth management, electronic trading and payments, and banking and lending. Client case studies and additional information is available at Softlab360.com .

Media Contact:

Dori Thomas

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

