Henry's Hard Sparkling Water Has A Fresh New Look, No Sugar And Lower Calories

CHICAGO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for spring, Henry's Hard Sparkling Water is now available in new 12-ounce slim cans at retailers nationwide. With only 88 calories and no sugar per 12-ounces, Henry's Hard Sparkling Water has the lowest calories and sugar amongst the largest players in the category.

Henry's Hard Sparkling Water is a lightly fruit flavored hard sparkling water with bright effervescence and crystal-clear appearance. With the same alcohol content as a traditional light beer, it's perfect for drinkers who are looking for a fun, refreshing alcoholic option they feel good about. Henry's Hard Sparkling Water comes in three natural flavors: Lemon Lime, Passion Fruit, and new Strawberry Kiwi, which is exclusive to the 12-pack variety pack.

"The goal is to offer the best possible hard sparkling water," said Josh Wexelbaum, MillerCoors senior marketing director of emerging brands. "We heard from drinkers that calories and sugar matter most to them when choosing a hard sparkling beverage. So, we delivered the lowest in both so women and men can feel good, and have fun all at the same time."

Henry's Hard Sparkling Water is supported with a robust national marketing campaign that kicked off at the beginning of April with advertising on networks such as TBS, Food Network, Bravo, USA, TLC and HGTV, a digital presence on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, out of home, and traditional print media support.

Fans can learn more about Henry's Hard Sparkling Water and share their experiences with the brand by following @HenrysHardSparkling on Facebook and Instagram and using the hashtag #GoodLightFun.

Henry's Hard Sparkling Water is available at most grocery and liquor stores in 6-pack 12-ounce slim cans and 12-pack variety packs. For specific retail locations, visit the product locator at HenrysHardSparkling.com/locator.

About MillerCoors

Through its diverse collection of storied breweries, MillerCoors brings American beer drinkers an unmatched selection of the highest quality beers, flavored malt beverages and ciders, steeped in centuries of brewing heritage. Miller Brewing Company and Coors Brewing Company brew national favorites such as Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Light and Coors Banquet. MillerCoors also proudly offers beers such as Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from sixth-generation Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and Blue Moon Belgian White from modern craft pioneer Blue Moon Brewing Company, founded in 1995. Beyond beer, MillerCoors operates Crispin Cider Company, an artisanal maker of pear and apple ciders using fresh-pressed American juice, and offers pioneering brands such as the Redd's franchise, Smith & Forge Hard Cider and Henry's Hard Sodas. Tenth and Blake Beer Company, our craft and import division, is the home to craft brewers Hop Valley Brewing, Revolver Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing Company and the Terrapin Beer Company. Tenth and Blake also imports world-renowned beers such as Italy's Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the Czech Republic's Pilsner Urquell and the Netherlands' Grolsch. MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company, has an uncompromising dedication to quality, a keen focus on innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter at @MillerCoors.

