Hensler Surgical Technologies Announces 2 New Applications for the Hensler Bone Press™ - Orthopedic Edition

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensler Surgical Technologies (HST), in partnership with Ohio native Foot & Ankle Surgeon, Peter Highlander, MD, today announced two new patent-pending Orthopedic applications. These niche techniques align with HST's portfolio, strongly driven to local Autograft harvesting for fusion procedures across multiple disciplines.

Since 2012, the Hensler Bone Press™ has been primarily for spinal fusion cases. The 2 new techniques will initially focus on Intramedullary (IM) post-reaming and tibial condyle harvesting methodology. The broader range of multi-disciplinary surgical applications, will improve fusion outcomes and cost containment through smaller cortical windows and within the created Tibial medullary canal, already prepared for hardware placement, specifically Tibial IM rods & nails.

"Harvesting cancellous bone and liquid bone marrow, within the tibial condyle(s) and iliac crest is widely accepted1," said Hensler Surgical Technologies CEO, Sean Hensler. "We are excited to add these applications for our device beyond the widely successful spinal cases, now exceeding 20,000 cases since launching in 2012. It was a logical next step, understanding the potential yields of Autograft for these sites. The device's 2 new patent-pending techniques adds increased benefit for the patient using local bone and marrow, with little to no new impact to their already planned procedure. I am very proud and humbled the HBP is growing in additional surgical disciplines to help the patient AND the system in these types of cases. The HBP harvests the critical elements necessary for fusion: Cancellous bone and Bone marrow. "

Dr. Highlander, an Ohio foot and ankle surgeon stated, "Our goal was to develop new techniques leveraging the capabilities of the bone press that allow for easy, less invasive, and more productive harvesting of lower extremity graft sources. The graft and marrow yield after reaming the tibial canal was more than we anticipated, more so benefiting the patient and containing sheer cost of alternatives."

The cases performed have proven high yield harvesting of the two critical sources of autologous material. The device has clinically proven, in 3 & 6 month POST- fusion analysis, indicating radiographically, strong bony union.

The procedures are fully detailed on our website. In Brief,

1. Tibial Condyle Procedure: We wanted an MIS approach with the smallest cortical window possible. Additionally, we have seen competitive devices aggressively hollow out the condyles. Using the high-speed drill and a 4 mm cutting burr, we accomplished precision yields with a cortical window, generally no greater than 6 mm. This lessens any potential for destabilization and our cases over the last 12 months have proven extremely successful.

2. Intramedullary Post-reaming Procedure: We postulated after reaming the tibial canal, such as in Charcot's foot, Cancellous bone and bone marrow was available. We were surprised by the yields harvested. On average, nearly 20 cc of Cancellous bone and between 15 – 18 cc of marrow is procured, readily available for fusion.

The Hensler Bone Press™ - Orthopedic Edition is immediately available through Hensler Surgical Technologies.

About Hensler Surgical Technologies

Hensler Surgical Technologies offers a wide range of products, with the portfolio centered around Neurosurgical & Orthopedic spine, Orthopedic (Foot & Ankle) devices and Restorative/Regenerative devices and tissue products. In an newly expanded partnership with long term partner Zavation, Hensler Surgical Technologies carry their innovative spinal hardware and implant line, both in single-use and reusable options.

