Hensley Announces Leadership Changes: Andy McCain promoted to President and CEO and Omar Perez appointed COO

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensley Beverage Company, a leading beverage distributor in Arizona and New Mexico, today announced key changes within its senior leadership team. Andy McCain, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Additionally, Omar Perez, Hensley's Chief Financial Officer, will be assuming the additional responsibility of Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Mr. McCain.

Mr. McCain joined Hensley in 1996 and has served in various leadership positions throughout his tenure, including Chief Financial Officer. Since 2016, he has successfully led the company as President and COO, navigating Hensley through significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. "Andy's leadership during these unprecedented times has been exceptional," said Bob Delgado, Chairman of the Hensley Board of Directors. "His poise, confidence, and strategic acumen have earned him the right to lead Hensley as CEO, and I have complete faith in his ability to drive our continued success."

Concurrent with Mr. McCain's promotion, Omar Perez will expand his responsibilities to encompass both the CFO and COO roles. Mr. Perez joined Hensley in 2013 and played a pivotal role in the company's expansion through the acquisitions of Golden Eagle Distributors in 2016 and Premier Beverage in 2023. "Omar's financial expertise and strategic vision have been instrumental in Hensley's recent growth," Mr. Delgado stated. "His dual role as CFO and COO will ensure seamless continuity and continued financial strength as we move forward."

Mr. Delgado expressed his enthusiasm for the future, highlighting the company's commitment to its strong leadership team, who have proven themselves under the most demanding circumstances and will continue Hensley's history of dedication to fostering a positive work environment. "Our company has been very thoughtful about our succession planning. We have a very talented group of senior leaders who understand that our past success was driven by representing a portfolio of quality brands, providing a work environment that offers stability and opportunity for personal growth, and a strong commitment to the communities we serve. They are committed to continuing that successful legacy moving forward, which will ensure that Hensley will remain a solid corporate citizen for years to come."

About Hensley Beverage Company:

Founded in 1955, Hensley is a multi-generational, family-owned, local Arizona beverage wholesaler that distributes a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch InBev beers, top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine, and spirits. Hensley employs over 1,600 employees, servicing a customer base of more than 11,000 retail accounts throughout Arizona and New Mexico from multiple state-wide branches. With corporate headquarters located in Phoenix, Hensley also has fully operational controlled environment warehouse space in 11 different locations across Arizona (Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Chandler and Show Low) and New Mexico (Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Sante Fe, Clovis and Farmington). For more information, visit www.hensley.com.

