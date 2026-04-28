Hep B Free and Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination (CGHE) Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate and Scale Hepatitis B Elimination

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Hep B Free

Apr 28, 2026, 06:42 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hep B Free and the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination (CGHE), a program of The Task Force for Global Health, today announced a strategic partnership to scale the proven "Hep B Free Model" of community-based hepatitis B advocacy to the national and global stage.

After more than 20 years of local impact, Hep B Free is joining forces with CGHE to confront a critical moment: we are falling dangerously short of hepatitis B elimination goals, even as the need for coordinated, scalable solutions has never been greater. This partnership brings together three complementary strengths: Hep B Free's leadership in grassroots coalition-building, community education, and regional advocacy; CGHE's expertise in global research, data, and policy; and HepBNow, a digital platform designed to anchor advocacy efforts and enable long-term sustainability and scale.

Together, these efforts aim to break down long-standing silos and establish a more unified, coordinated approach, one that empowers local coalitions while connecting them to national and global infrastructure.

"Without change, we will fail to meet U.S. and WHO 2030 elimination goals," said Richard So of Hep B Free. "Health system and policy change depends on building strong community coalitions that compel those in power to act. Integrating our grassroots model and digital platform with CGHE's data-driven strategies and global reach gives local advocates the tools to drive meaningful, scalable impact faster."

"This partnership represents an important step forward in strengthening how we support hepatitis B elimination efforts," said John Ward, Director of CGHE. "By more fully integrating grassroots coalition-building with data, policy, and technical expertise, we can enhance both the reach and sustainability of advocacy efforts across the U.S. and globally."

About Hep B Free
Hep B Free is a nationally recognized grassroots coalition advancing hepatitis B awareness, screening, and care.

About the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination (CGHE)
A program of The Task Force for Global Health, CGHE provides technical assistance, research, and policy guidance to support the elimination of viral hepatitis worldwide.

About HepBNow
HepBNow provides scalable technology to improve online access to Hep B education, linkage to care, and testing for communities everywhere including a community-based digital SaaS platform. HepBNow is developed in collaboration with Hep B Free, CollabHealth, a division of Integral Context, and Interdiagnostic.

SOURCE Hep B Free

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