HEPACO Acquires Environmental Management Alternatives (EMA)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEPACO, LLC ("HEPACO"), a leading provider of environmental and emergency response services in the Midwestern, Eastern, and Southeastern United States, announced today that it has acquired Environmental Management Alternatives ("EMA" or "the Company"). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. HEPACO is a portfolio company of middle market private equity firm Gryphon Investors, and EMA represents the seventh add-on acquisition HEPACO has completed under Gryphon Investors' ownership.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, EMA is a provider of national hazardous waste brokerage, recycling solutions, emergency response, remediation, and industrial cleaning and maintenance services. EMA's founders, Tim Hylla and Mike Hylla, have joined the HEPACO management team after the closing of the acquisition and have retained a minority equity position in HEPACO.

HEPACO Interim CEO and Gryphon Operating Partner Phil Petrocelli said, "We are very excited to have completed the highly strategic acquisition of EMA and to partner with Tim and Mike and their team. The addition of EMA gives HEPACO a desirable geographic footprint in St. Louis, along with national hazardous waste brokerage and recycling capabilities, thereby providing our customers with a more comprehensive environmental services offering." HEPACO President & COO Scott Metzger said, "HEPACO is excited to welcome the EMA team as part of this transformational combination. We have been impressed by EMA's reputation in the marketplace, outstanding safety record, blue chip customer base, and strong company culture."

Mr. Tim Hylla stated, "We are excited to join forces with HEPACO to deliver best-in-class environmental services to clients of both companies across our combined footprint. We look forward to the advantages that this acquisition creates for our customers and the opportunities it creates for our team." Mr. Mike Hylla added, "Joining the HEPACO team allows us to expand our hazardous waste brokerage and recycling capabilities across the Eastern and Southeastern U.S. With the expertise and reputation that HEPACO has developed, the combination will enhance our value proposition to our existing customer base and to a broader range of new clients."

Lewis Rice LLC acted as legal advisor to EMA, while Moore & Van Allen PLLC provided legal advice to HEPACO.

About HEPACO

HEPACO (www.hepaco.com) is a leading provider of emergency response, field services, and environmental remediation across a diversified group of end markets including rail, manufacturing, transportation, power & utility, and midstream oil & gas. The company has a broad geographic footprint across 45 locations in the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States and offers a two-hour or less response time within its footprint and on a national basis through its managed network of third-party emergency response vendors.

About EMA

Based in St. Louis, MO, EMA (www.ema-env.com) is a leading environmental service provider with more than 45 highly trained professionals. EMA offers a full suite of environmental services that include national hazardous waste brokerage, recycling solutions, emergency response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and site remediation.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

