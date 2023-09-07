Hepaklin Uses Herbal Remedies to Protect the Liver

Ananta's Ayurvedic Herbal Complex Is Backed By a Millennium of Application in Traditional Indian Medicine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The liver is a critical part of a healthy, functioning body. John Hopkins Medicine explains that the liver performs over 500 functions, including key activities such as bile production and blood filtration. A healthy liver is an essential part of a long, well-lived life. This fits well with health brand Ananta's slogan to provide "endless care about your health."

"Our goal is to provide our customers with the herbal and medicinal tools they need to preserve and protect their health," says Ananta president Pradeep Jain. "The liver is a major part of ongoing healthy bodily function, which is why we created Hepaklin."

Hepaklin is a dietary supplement formulated to maintain healthy liver function and support a strong biliary system. It consists of seven herbal ingredients that are renowned in ancient Ayurvedic medicine for their natural ability to help improve the metabolic processes of the body — including bile production, gallbladder function, and other liver-related health benefits.

Hepaklin also shields the body from the effects of abusive behavior. It is a natural source of health that can protect liver cells from the damaging effects of alcohol, drugs, and other toxic substances. A full course of the supplement requires two packs and takes roughly three months to complete.

The foundational wisdom behind Hepaklin is important, but the product's true value comes from combining that wisdom with modern nutraceutical capabilities. That's where Ananta comes into the picture. Hepaklin may be backed by ancient tradition, but it is also an herbal remedy formulated on science. The brand has repurposed the traditional wisdom of Indian Ayurvedics to create a precise product that speaks to the needs of modern informed consumers.

Ananta is known for its knowledgeable and experienced staff and its ability to create effective in-house formulations. In the case of Hepaklin, the group applied modern research methods to create the ideal combination of ingredients for a natural liver supplement and then tested those compounds through clinical trials.

In one study , Hepaklin was tested to observe its effects on lipid and carbohydrate metabolism as well as liver function and gallbladder contractility. The study was conducted with patients with metabolic syndrome and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The results after 12 weeks revealed significant decreases in biliary pain and biliary sludge. It was also reported that Hepaklin has "a normalizing effect on the contractility of the gallbladder and reduces the severity of biliary pain in patients with metabolic syndrome and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease." Finally, the herbal product was well-tolerated by participants and shown to be safe with minimal observed side effects.

From this lack of significant side effects to the use of proven herbal ingredients, Hepaklin offers consumers a powerful way to support the body's biliary functions and maintain a healthy liver. As is the case with all of Ananta's products, it is a unique health tool that makes it easier to live a long and fulfilling life.

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

Media Contact:

Pradeep Jain

Director

17867679500

[email protected]

SOURCE Ananta