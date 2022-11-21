Heparin Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heparin Market share is expected to increase by USD 3009.44 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.94% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the heparin market is estimated at 6.41% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-HIGH during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heparin Market 2023-2027

One of the core components of customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Moreover, this report also provides impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ) which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Heparin market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

The Heparin Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings

B. Braun SE

Baxter International Inc.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Hebei Changshan Biochemical

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi

LEO Pharma AS

Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical

Nichi Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Opocrin SpA

Pfizer Inc.

Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of Heparin Industry Segment

The market is segmented by Product (Low-molecular-weight Heparin and Others) and Route of Administration (Subcutaneous Injection and Intravenous/infusion).

and By Product - The low-molecular-weight heparin segment shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

The shows a gradual increase in demand during Low-molecular-weight heparin inhibits the coagulation mechanism in the blood. It converts fibrinogen into fibrin through the activity of thrombin. It inhibits coagulation by activating antithrombin III.

The adoption of Low-molecular-weight heparin is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the wide availability and advantages of these products.

Increasing Prevalence of Blood Clotting Disorders is Notably Driving the Heparin Market Growth

The prevalence of various blood clotting disorders, such as hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease, hypercoagulable states, deep venous thrombosis, and clotting factor deficiencies, is rising significantly worldwide. According to the data published by the CDC in July 2020, approximately 400 babies in the US are born with hemophilia every year. As of February 2020, about 900,000 people in the US were affected by venous thromboembolism. The rising prevalence of various blood clotting diseases requires continuous monitoring for further medical interventions. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, physicians recommend blood clotting or coagulation tests before major surgeries. These factors will further increase the demand for heparin during the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Heparin Industry

The market is segmented by Geography into North America (The U.S. and Canada ), Europe (U.K., Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China and India ), and Rest of World ( Argentina , Australia , and Brazil ).

Europe is projected to contribute 39% of the market's growth by 2027. Europe was the most significant contributing region in the heparin market, primarily owing to the increasing prevalence of obesity and smoking and the high consumption of alcohol . The increasing number of surgeries is another factor driving the growth of the market in Europe.

is projected to contribute was the most significant contributing region in the heparin market, . The increasing number of surgeries is another factor driving the growth of the market in Europe. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 in European countries led to a rise in the demand for heparin for treating patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19. This had a positive impact on the regional market. During the forecast period, the market in Europe will further be driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, the rising number of product launches, growing healthcare spending, and the increasing prevalence of contagious diseases and various chronic conditions.

Heparin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3009.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.41 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hebei Changshan Biochemical, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, LEO Pharma AS, Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical, Nichi Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Opocrin SpA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

