Heparin Market size is set to grow by USD 3,009.44 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing prevalence of chronic conditions boosts the market- Technavio

12 Jul, 2023, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heparin market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,009.44 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. Europe will account for 39% of the global market growth. The rising prevalence of obesity and smoking and the high consumption of alcohol will drive the growth of the heparin market in the region during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the heparin market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of other regions. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Heparin Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (low-molecular-weight heparin and others), route of administration (subcutaneous injection and intravenous/infusion), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
- The low-molecular-weight heparin segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of low-molecular-weight heparin products is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to their advantages and efficacy and wide availability. It acts by inhibiting the coagulation mechanism in the blood. It converts fibrinogen into fibrin through the activity of thrombin. Hence, due to the wide availability of low-molecular-weight heparin products and their advantages and efficacy, their adoption is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Heparin Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The growing prevalence of chronic conditions is a major factor driving the market growth. The increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders is driving the growth of the heparin market. Some of the common coagulation disorders include Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia, deep venous thrombosis, hypercoagulable states, and clotting factor deficiencies. The increasing prevalence of these coagulation disorders needs continuous monitoring for further medical interventions. Furthermore, physicians recommend coagulation tests during major surgeries.
Leading trends influencing the market- The advent of biosimilar low-molecular-weight heparin is an emerging trend in the market.
Major challenges hindering the market growth- The side effects of heparin will challenge the growth of the heparin market.
What are the key data covered in this Heparin Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the heparin market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the heparin market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the heparin market industry across Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of heparin market vendors
|
Heparin Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3,009.44 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.41
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, UK, Germany, France, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hebei Changshan Biochemical, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, LEO Pharma AS, Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical, Nichi Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Opocrin SpA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
