Heparin Market Size to Grow by USD 2.29 billion, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heparin is an anticoagulant that prevents the formation of blood clots. It is used for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic events, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, as well as atrial fibrillation. It is also used to prevent excess coagulation during procedures such as extracorporeal circulation and cardiac surgery replacement therapy.
The heparin market size is expected to grow by USD 2.29 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period.
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Scope
The heparin market report covers the following areas:
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge
The increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders is driving the growth of the heparin market. Some of the common coagulation disorders include Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia, deep venous thrombosis, hypercoagulable states, and clotting factor deficiencies. The increasing prevalence of these coagulation disorders needs continuous monitoring for further medical interventions. Furthermore, physicians recommend coagulation tests during major surgeries.
The side effects of heparin will challenge the growth of the heparin market. Bleeding is the main side effect of heparin. Other adverse effects include heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, heparin-associated osteoporosis, skin reactions, eosinophilia, and allergic reactions. Among these, heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and osteoporosis are the most common. Hence, the use of heparin is decreasing due to its side effects. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the side effects of heparin will hamper the growth of the global heparin market.
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Low-molecular-weight Heparin: The low-molecular-weight heparin segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The adoption of low-molecular-weight heparin products is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to their advantages and efficacy and wide availability.
- Others
- Geography
- Europe: Europe will account for 37% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of obesity and smoking and the high consumption of alcohol will drive the growth of the heparin market in the region during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the heparin market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of other regions.
- North America
- Asia
- ROW
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist heparin market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the heparin market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the heparin market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the heparin market vendors
|
Heparin Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.29 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.75
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Viatris Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Low-molecular-weight heparin
- Exhibit 18: Low-molecular-weight heparin - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Route of administration
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Route of administration - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Route of administration
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Route of administration
- 6.3 Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Subcutaneous injection - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Intravenous/infusion - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Route of administration
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Route of administration
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 40: Key leading countries
- 8.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 46: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 48: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.- Key news
- Exhibit 51: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Baxter International Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Baxter International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 61: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 11.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Exhibit 65: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus
- 11.8 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA
- Exhibit 70: Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA - Segment focus
- 11.9 Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Sanofi SA
- Exhibit 82: Sanofi SA - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Sanofi SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Sanofi SA.- Key news
- Exhibit 85: Sanofi SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Sanofi SA - Segment focus
- 11.12 Viatris Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Viatris Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Viatris Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Viatris Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 90: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
