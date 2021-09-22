Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market 2021-2025 | Growing Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in Diagnosis of HBV and HCV to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for molecular diagnostics in the diagnosis of HBV and HCV will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Procedure

Immunodiagnostics



NAT

Diseases

Hepatitis B



Hepatitis C

Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hepatitis B and C diagnostics market report covers the following areas:

Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market size

Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market trends

Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market analysis

This study identifies strategies of healthcare organizations toward simplifying the diagnostic process as one of the prime reasons driving the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market growth during the next few years.

Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hepatitis B and C diagnostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hepatitis B and C diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hepatitis B and C diagnostics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hepatitis B and C diagnostics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Procedure

Market segments

Comparison by Procedure

Immunodiagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

NAT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Procedure

Market Segmentation by Diseases

Market segments

Comparison by Diseases

Hepatitis B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hepatitis C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Diseases

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corp.

DiaSorin SpA

Enzo Biochem Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

