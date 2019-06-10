NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepatitis B: Competitive Landscape to 2027



Summary

Hepatitis B is a viral infection of the liver that can become chronic in young children, especially newborns to mothers with HBV infections, and people with compromised immune systems.Chronic hepatitis B is defined as measurable hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels for more than six months after an acute infection.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781579/?utm_source=PRN



Despite the existence of prophylactic vaccines, hepatitis B remains a global public health threat, with approximately 257 million people worldwide living with chronic HBV infections. Chronic hepatitis B cannot be cured and patients have elevated risks of developing liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).



Within the next ten years, up to six new drugs are projected to be approved for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections in the eight major markets (8MM - US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and China) The HBV pipeline is heavily weighted towards small molecules and vaccines, which make up almost 60% of the drugs currently under development.



Asia-Pacific leads in HBV clinical trials; with 263 ongoing trials and China has the most drugs in the pipeline. Due to the high prevalence of chronic HBV in China, multiple companies are developing therapies specifically targeted at this market.



Despite the existence of prophylactic vaccines, hepatitis B remains a global public health threat, with approximately 257 million people worldwide living with chronic HBV.There is no cure for chronic HBV infections, but recent success in the cure of hepatitis C has re-energized the field.



The HBV pipeline is highly active, with 176 products in all stages of development, and 85% of those drugs are in early stages. Gilead Sciences is the only company that has a solid presence in HBV with its brands Viread and Vemlidy, as well as a strong pipeline featuring 36 active clinical trials.



There is a high unmet need in the finite duration of treatment with oral therapies. These drugs suppress the infection rather than eradicate it, so a new therapy that could enhance the control of the virus and long-term viral suppression would be highly advantageous.



The report "Hepatitis B: Competitive Landscape to 2027" provides an assessment of the pipeline, clinical, and commercial landscape of Hepatitis B. Overall, it is expected that the new drug approvals would improve the treatment options of Hepatitis B over the next decade (2017-2027).



Scope

GlobalData's Hepatitis B: Competitive Landscape to 2027 combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the slide deck include -

- Pipeline Assessment—regional breakdown, promising late-stage products, early-stage pipeline by product type

- Clinical Trials Assessment—trial breakdown by phase, leading industry and non-industry sponsors, enrollment analytics

- Commercial Assessment—leading marketed products, current and future players

- Competitive Landscape Analysis—key market events (2017-2027)



Reasons to buy

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global seasonal influenza market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global seasonal influenza market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781579/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

