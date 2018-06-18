Hepatitis Diagnostic Market Size Worth USD 6.9 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global hepatitis diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. In the past decade, the burden of hepatitis A, B & C has significantly increased compared to that of type D & E. In addition, in emerging countries, around 90% of the children (below 10 years of age) are infected with type A virus as stated by the WHO reports. These reports also state that in 2016, around 71 million people were affected by the hepatitis C and 257 million people were suffering from type B infection.

The non-government and government organizations play a vital role in increasing awareness of infectious diseases by conducting campaigns in order to deliver correct knowledge about the symptoms, condition, and detection techniques. Thereby, rendering a positive impact on the market growth owing to rising demand for diagnostic tests. Furthermore, the adoption of molecular biology techniques and other technologically advanced detection techniques are spurring the market growth.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The blood tests segment dominate the market and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to their higher adoption as a first line of diagnosis.

The liver function tests, sub type of blood test hold a significant share of the market since these tests are the first line diagnostics and are prerequisite for further analytical examinations required to performed for confirmation of virus causing the disease

North America dominated with largest revenue share in 2016, owing to rising prevalence, various government initiatives creating awareness regarding rising incidences, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure

Constant rise in the new cases of hepatitis is observed in Asia Pacific. Thus, this region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players competing include, but are not limited to Abbott Laboratories; Danaher Corporation; F. Hoffmann Roche; DiaSorin S.p.A; MedMira, Inc.; Siemens Ag, bioMeriuex SA; Hologic, Inc.; and Bio Rad Laboratories.

These players dominate the market with their strong brand identity and extensive geographic reach by their strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisition and partnership with other players.

Grand View Research has segmented the hepatitis diagnostics test market report on the basis of diagnostic tests and region:

Diagnostic Tests Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Blood tests Liver function tests Immunoassays Nucleic Acid Tests Imaging Tests Liver Biopsy

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA South Africa



