Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Public Concerns of Morbidity and Mortality and Burden on Healthcare Systems of Hepatitis steers Growth, Market projected to expand at 2.3% CAGR from 2018 - 2026, TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most commonly caused by a group of viruses known as the hepatitis viruses, hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can cause a number of health problems and can even lead to death. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus, namely type A, B, C, D, and E. While all strains of hepatitis viruses causes liver disease, each type of virus strain is related to different severity of the illness. In particular, type B and type C are related to chronic diseases of the liver, cancer and viral hepatitis-related fatalities. According to statistics published by the World Health Organization, hepatitis B and/or C is prevalent in approximately 325 million people worldwide, and for most testing and treatment is beyond reach.

The prevalence of hepatitis in such large numbers across the world calls for well-grounded line of treatment for treatment of the disease to give birth to the hepatitis therapeutics market. While hepatitis can go unnoticed for years, especially for chronic hepatitis, blood examination of individuals at high risk of the disease can help with early detection.

Some types of hepatitis is preventable too. According to a WHO study, by 2030, an estimated 4.5 million premature fatalities can be prevented in low-and middle-income countries through vaccination, diagnostic tests, medication, and education campaigns. This opens vistas for the hepatitis therapeutics market to attain such goals.

Key Findings of Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Research Report

Hepatitis C Disease Segment holds Higher Revenue Share high among other Key Types of the Disease

The hepatitis C disease type in the hepatitis therapeutics market is projected to account for leading share among other key types of the disease. This is mainly related to the high prevalence of hepatitis C in both developed and developing regions. According to statistics of the World Health Organization, in 2017, an estimated 71 million people were living with chronic hepatitis C.

R&D for advanced therapeutics and effective management of hepatitis C undertaken by leading players is another key factor for the leading share of hepatitis C disease segment.

However, hepatitis B disease type is projected to expand at a notable growth rate due to high mortality associated with strain B of the hepatitis virus.

Investments in Multi-class Combination Drugs to yield Profits

Among a number of key segments based on drug class, the multi-class combination segment is predicted to expand at a notable CAGR in the forthcoming years. Factors such as increasing prevalence of viraemic diseases, and focus of industry players on the development of combinational therapy due to their efficacy and fewer side-effects is spurring demand for multi-class combination drugs. Epclusa and Mavyret are some combination drugs for hepatitis recently approved by the U.S. FDA.

Hepatitis Therapeutics Market – Prominent Trend

High correlation of viral hepatitis with morbidity and mortality in populations that raises public concerns steers growth

Hepatitis Therapeutics Market – Regional Landscape

Powered by the U.S., North America is at the forefront among other key regions in the global hepatitis therapeutics market. High mortality related to hepatitis and increasing spending on drugs for treatment of the disease in the country spell growth in the hepatitis therapeutics market of North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge as a key region in the hepatitis therapeutics market in the forthcoming years. Increasing incidence of chronic hepatitis C in developing countries such as India, increasing penetration of global players, and government initiatives to create awareness for hepatitis are creating opportunities in the hepatitis therapeutics market of the region.

Hepatitis Therapeutics Market – Key Players

Gilead Sciences Inc.

F. Hoffmann – La Roche Ltd

LAURUS Labs

AbbVie Inc.

Hetero Healthcare Limited

Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck & Co. Inc.

Zydus Cadila

Cipla inc.

NATCO Pharma Limited

