HepaTx announces issuance of patent entitled "Methods and Composition for Producing Hepatocyte-Like Cells" in Japan

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HepaTx, a biotechnology company focused on innovative off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat late-stage liver disease, today announced the Decision to Grant Patent protection by the Japanese Patent Office, further strengthening the Company's intellectual property position and coverage for the company's technology.

The patent titled "Methods and Composition for Producing Hepatocyte-Like Cells" covers critical composition of matter claims for hepatocyte-like cells manufactured from adipose-derived stromal cells. HepaTx's approach to develop an off-the-shelf cell therapy to treat patients with serious liver disease is unique in that HepaTx does not genetically modify their cells, use adipose tissue as a starting material and is scalable to meet future demand.

"This is an important next step in executing on one element of our corporate strategy which includes both strengthening and expanding our intellectual property estate. In addition, this opens up opportunities for HepaTx to continue to explore the possibility of our cells to provide a therapeutic benefit in Japan where the unmet medical need is high" said Salah Kivlighn, Ph.D. CEO of HepaTx.

About HepaTx

HepaTx is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing new types of stem cell-based treatments for patients with late-stage liver disease, a highly underserved and cost intensive market. HepaTx's proprietary process, licensed from Stanford and well protected by licensed IP, differentiates adipose stromal cells into functional hepatocyte – Like cells. To learn more, visit our website, Hepatx.com, follow us on Twitter, @hepatx and LinkedIn.

