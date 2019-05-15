HEPdata Announces the GiftPlus Extender for Agilon

LEESBURG, Va., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 14, HEPdata announced availability of GiftPlus Extender for Agilon, allowing seamless integration between HEPdata's employer matching gift system and Agilon's Donor CRM. This will drive an uplift in donations through improved identification, engagement and tracking of Donors who have eligible matching gift programs with their employers. The new GiftPlus Extender for Agilon will be integrated in the platform for both constituent facing online giving pages as well as offline gift processing.

Steve Hafner, CEO of HEPdata, said, "We are working closely with our Partners to help innovate their matching gift programs. The Extender is a great way to directly pipe matching gift data into Agilon's Donor CRM, giving non-profits the ability to identify and track match opportunities more efficiently. Undoubtably, this will help users close the loop on matching gifts from donation to match registration to match disbursement."

"The ability to connect with HEPdata in real time keeps our information current and facilitates automation that simply wasn't possible before," said David Best, President of Agilon Software. "The GiftPlus Extender enables us to make matching gift processes more efficient and more productive in capturing those revenue opportunities."

HEPdata released GiftPlus Extender for Ellucian Advance last month, making the Agilon-HEPdata matching gifts the second release of an application that provides seamless integration with a market-leading fundraising and donor management system. HEPdata plans to introduce more Extenders in the coming months.

About HEPdata:

For over 20 years, HEPdata's mission has been to assist fundraisers and their supporters to identify, engage and track incremental donations. Pioneering the first employer matching gift source, GiftPlus® empowers Nonprofits and Educational institutions to convert eligible matching by businesses that prioritize corporate social responsibility (CSR) as their core values. HEPdata also provides Data Enrichment and Data Insight solutions that updates constituent employer information, addresses, email, phone and wealth information. Learn more at HEPdata.com.

About Agilon:

Agilon® provides a new generation of CRM and Donor Outreach solutions for higher education, health care and other not-for-profit organizations. Agilon's One, helps over 4,000 fundraisers achieve their goals and objectives by effectively managing information for alumni and friends, board members, corporate partners, faculty and staff. Agilon offers a suite of modules that seamlessly share information to accelerate and improve fundraising results. Learn more at MyAgilon.com.

