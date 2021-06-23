Hepsiburada Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("Hepsiburada") today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its American Depository Shares representing Class B ordinary shares. Hepsiburada has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer, along with a selling shareholder, 56,740,000 Class B ordinary shares to the public (41,670,000 offered by Hepsiburada and 15,070,000 offered by the shareholder). In addition, the selling shareholder is expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,511,000 additional Class B ordinary shares. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $11.00 to $13.00 per ADS. Hepsiburada has applied to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "HEPS".

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as the bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

