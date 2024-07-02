Hepsiburada's HepsiJet Introduces Electric Vehicles to Enhance Sustainable Last-Mile Delivery Services

ISTANBUL, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, is advancing its logistics services with sustainable practices and innovative delivery methods. Hepsiburada's last-mile delivery service, HepsiJet has launched cargo distribution in select regions of Türkiye with 21 electric vans.

The electric vans offer high energy conversion efficiency, significantly contributing to sustainability by reducing carbon emissions. Using these vehicles in cargo distribution is expected to cut carbon emissions by approximately 0.21 tons per 1,404 kilometers traveled per vehicle each month. Additionally, the electric vans are also estimated to be more cost-effective, enhancing overall efficiency.

HepsiJet, a dedicated delivery service for e-commerce customers, is currently operating a vehicle distribution network of nearly 3,500 vehicles and plans to expand its electric vans network to 50 by the end of 2024. After the initial efficiency and performance evaluations, the goal is to increase the number of electric vehicles within the fleet.

Hakan Karadoğan, CEO of Hepsiburada Logistics Group, commented: "HepsiJet is a new generation cargo company focused on e-commerce. Our nature-friendly delivery vans represent a milestone in reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions, creating an eco-friendly logistics network, and thereby meeting our larger sustainability goals."

The new electric vans commenced delivery in densely populated major cities i.e. Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Muğla, and Antalya.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 64 million members with over 248 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with approximately 102 thousand merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers' daily lives. Hepsiburada's e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada's payment companion and BNPL solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme in 2017, which has supported approximately 53 thousand female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye to reach millions of customers with their products.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452804/hepsijet_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hepsiburada