Heptanoic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 604.03 million with 41% contribution from Europe, 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



Key Driver: The market is driven by the rise in the number of cosmetic products. Cosmetics are currently a basic requirement of the day-to-day lives of people. One of the key reasons influencing the usage of cosmetics globally is the rise in consciousness about external beauty along with an individual's internal intellect. In the production of organic, bio-based skin conditioning and viscosity-controlling substances, heptanoic acid serves as a useful chemical intermediary. Heptanoic acid is also in high demand as a useful raw ingredient in the manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products due to its better thermal stability and bio-based nature. This will further propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Segment Highlights

End-user

Automotive: The heptanoic acid market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global heptanoic acid market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in demand for heptanoic acid for manufacturing products such as lubricants in the automobile industry. When making specialized lubricants for brake fluids, heptanoic acid is employed as a synthetic flavoring component.

Aerospace

Food and beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geography

APAC: 41% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and France are the key markets for heptanoic acid in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high consumption of heptanoic acid in end-user industries, such as automotive and cosmetics, and personal care will facilitate the heptanoic acid market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

during the forecast period. UK and are the key markets for heptanoic acid in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high consumption of heptanoic acid in end-user industries, such as automotive and cosmetics, and personal care will facilitate the heptanoic acid market growth in over the forecast period. North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Scope

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The heptanoic acid market covers the following areas:

Heptanoic Acid Market Sizing

Heptanoic Acid Market Forecast

Heptanoic Acid Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The heptanoic acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as capacity expansion, product development, and M&A to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The heptanoic acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Acme synthetic chemicals

Akshay Chemicals

Arkema S.A.

Cayman Chemical Co.

Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd.

Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Intellichemie Industries

Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD

Merck KGaA

National Analytical Corp.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

Neuchatel Chemie Specialties

OQ SAOC

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Synerzine Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Wujiang New Sanlian Chemical Co. Ltd.

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Heptanoic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 604.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acme synthetic chemicals, Akshay Chemicals, Arkema S.A., Cayman Chemical Co., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Intellichemie Industries, Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD, Merck KGaA, National Analytical Corp., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Neuchatel Chemie Specialties, OQ SAOC, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Synerzine Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Wujiang New Sanlian Chemical Co. Ltd., and Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Food and Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acme synthetic chemicals

10.4 Akshay Chemicals

10.5 Arkema S.A.

10.6 Cayman Chemical Co.

10.7 Intellichemie Industries

10.8 Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Merck KGaA

10.10 OQ SAOC

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.12 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

