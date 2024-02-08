Her Campus Announces Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22 Award Winners

Her Campus and e.l.f. Cosmetics Recognize the Year's Most Inspiring People

Aged 22 and Under

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Campus , the leading media platform and community for college women and Gen Z, with support from sponsor e.l.f. Cosmetics has unveiled the winners of this year's prestigious Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22 Awards.

The 2024 honorees include 22 extremely accomplished Gen Zers who have demonstrated impressive achievements — which encompasses everything from advocating for universal accessibility; to supporting young people with more resources to financial education; and inspiring young women to solve community challenges through technology.

"Gamechangers, trailblazers and impact-drivers: this year's Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22 Award winners are all that and so much more. From activists to artists, athletes, entrepreneurs and beyond, we received thousands of incredible applications from across our community and are so excited to finally reveal our winners," says Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, Co-founder & CEO of Her Campus Media. "Our goal is to honor their accomplishments and inspire others to chase their dreams."

"What we love about the 22 Under 22 Award winners is that each honoree is on a personal journey to create positive change in the world," said Kerry Preston, Vice President of People Development, e.l.f. Beauty. "Empowering the next generation of leaders is at the heart of e.l.f.'s purpose platform, and our goal is that by recognizing these 22 incredible Gen Zers they will believe that anything is e.l.f.ing possible further fueling their ambition to shine brighter than ever before."

The 22 winners were chosen from more than 2,000 amazing applications and nominations, by a judging panel comprised of Her Campus Media founders, e.l.f. Cosmetics executives and previous Her Campus 22 Under 22 honorees. Nominees were evaluated based on criteria that includes leadership, career and academic excellence, community impact, demonstrated passion for their pursuit, and ambitions for their future.

"I am honored to be placed on the Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22 Award roster for this year," says Ssanyu Lukoma. "Her Campus is instilling in college-aged women the confidence that we can accomplish anything and showing us that even the most ambitious goals are within reach if we do our best and make a positive impact. My hope is that I can serve to encourage other young women in the way that this community has inspired a sense of ingenuity and innovation within me."

To learn more about each winner and their work, you can visit this link . Her Campus is proud to announce the 22 Under 22 class of 2024:

Abbie McAdams , University of Denver '24 –Making Menstrual Products More Accessible For All

–Making Menstrual Products More Accessible For All Alexandra "Zandy" Wong, Johns Hopkins University '24 – Creating A World Where Accessibility Is Universal

– Creating A World Where Accessibility Is Universal Aliza Lopez , University of Rochester '27 – Improving Equity In Healthcare Through Research & Education

– Improving Equity In Healthcare Through Research & Education Avalon Zborovsky-Fenster, Barnard College of Columbia University '24 – Using Social Media To Help Others Break Into Their Careers

– Using Social Media To Help Others Break Into Their Careers Bella Bucknor , New York University '25 – Creating A Campus Community With A Love For The Art Of Stepping

– Creating A Campus Community With A Love For The Art Of Stepping Damilola Awofisayo , Duke University '26 – Using Coding & Computer Science To Cultivate Social Good

– Using Coding & Computer Science To Cultivate Social Good Isabella Mandis , Harvard University '26 – Empowering Young Women To Enter & Excel In The Venture Capital Field

– Empowering Young Women To Enter & Excel In The Venture Capital Field Jaychele Schenck, Bentley University '26 – Fostering Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion On Campus & Beyond

– Fostering Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion On Campus & Beyond Jeeva Senthilnathan , Colorado School of Mines '24 – Stepping Up To Serve & Lead Her Community

– Stepping Up To Serve & Lead Her Community Kailyn Dunlap , Howard University '25 – Running A Hair Business That Helps Black Women Flourish

– Running A Hair Business That Helps Black Women Flourish Karolina Dubiel , Georgia Institute of Technology '26 – Providing Accessible Aerospace Education To Young Women Worldwide

– Providing Accessible Aerospace Education To Young Women Worldwide Mariah Barrera , Columbia University '25 – Creating Documentaries That Amplify Themes Of Social Justice & Equity

– Creating Documentaries That Amplify Themes Of Social Justice & Equity Michaela McKenzie , Alabama State University '24 – Expressing Herself Through Dance & Theater

– Expressing Herself Through Dance & Theater Molly Smith , Yale University '25 – Inspiring Positive Change Through Visual Storytelling

– Inspiring Positive Change Through Visual Storytelling Neha Shukla , Duke University '27 – Empowering Young Women To Solve Community Challenges Through Technology

– Empowering Young Women To Solve Community Challenges Through Technology Pratika Katiyar, Northeastern University '24 – Bringing Visibility To Press Freedom, Human Rights, & Tech Policy Issues

– Bringing Visibility To Press Freedom, Human Rights, & Tech Policy Issues Rachel Labi, Purdue University '25 – Providing Young People With Accessible Financial Education

– Providing Young People With Accessible Financial Education Sklyer Basco , Western Governors University '25 – Inspiring The Next Generation Of Product Managers In Tech

– Inspiring The Next Generation Of Product Managers In Tech Sophia Kianni, Stanford University '25 – Making Climate Education More Accessible To Non-English Speakers

– Making Climate Education More Accessible To Non-English Speakers Ssanyu Lukoma , Howard University '27 – Connecting Young Readers With Diverse Literature

– Connecting Young Readers With Diverse Literature Swetha Tandri , University of Texas at Austin '25 – Teaching Math Concepts Through Song

– Teaching Math Concepts Through Song Tahirah Abdul-Qadir , Syracuse University '26 – Empowering Female Athletes Through Martial Arts

About Her Campus Media:

Her Campus Media is the #1 Gen Z media and marketing ecosystem, reaching this generation better than anyone else across its family of media brands and communities, including Her Campus, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, Spoon University, and Generation Hired, with a highly curated community of 50,000+ creators, influencers, ambassadors, and student journalists across 2,000+ colleges. Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs that drive consumer engagement and loyalty for the world's leading brands. Her Campus has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, Adweek's Campaign of the Year, and Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America among other accolades.

