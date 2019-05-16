Her Campus Announces Inaugural West Coast Her Conference®

BOSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, Her Campus Media will extend its award-winning Her Conference® series to the west coast for the first time as it hosts Her Conference : Inspire in Los Angeles. Focused on media, marketing, influencers, entrepreneurship, social impact and leadership, Her Conference is the ultimate career development and women's empowerment event for college women, influencers and recent grads. Her Conference in New York City is now in its eighth year and will take place on June 22.

Presented by sponsors including XOXO, Mary Kay, Deutsche Bank, GoDaddy, Honest Beauty, Extra Refreshers, High Sierra and more, Her Conference: Inspire is a full day of speakers, gifting and brand experiences built for women to launch their careers. Attendees will hear from a knockout keynote lineup, including Actress, Advocate and Founder of The Honest Company and Honest Beauty Jessica Alba; Fashion Influencer, Clothing Designer and Co-Founder of Premme Gabi Gregg; YouTube Star and Entrepreneur Bethany Mota; and Author, Podcast Host and Reality TV Star Stassi Schroeder.

The event will also feature speakers hailing from top brands including Bliss, FabFitFun, Tinder and more to share proven advice on how to land coveted dream jobs at these industry-leading companies, as well as notable influencers and content creators sharing insights on their success with the next generation of social media stars. Additionally, the winners of the InfluenceHer Collective 's--Her Campus's community of 4,000+ Gen & millennial content creators--inaugural InfluenceHer Awards will be honored.

"We could not be more excited to take our award-winning Her Conference series to LA this year, with a distinct, west coast, influencer-centric feel to the event," said Her Campus Media Co-Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Kaplan Lewis. "Every year, Her Conference represents an unbelievable opportunity for the next generation of top talent to learn from the best in the industry while engaging with their favorite brands, and we can't wait to bring our message of female empowerment and ambition to LA."

Register for Her Conference: Inspire Los Angeles at herconference.com and download the Her Campus Events app available in the app store to schedule your day and interact with other attendees.

ABOUT HER CAMPUS

Her Campus Media is the #1 new media brand for the empowered college woman and 360-degree college marketing agency, reaching over 26 million users monthly. Major platforms include flagship site HerCampus.com, on-campus network of 380+ campus chapters, InfluenceHer Collective of 4,000+ millennial & Gen Z female influencers, annual proprietary tentpole programs College Fashion Week® and Her Conference®, bestselling book The Her Campus Guide to College Life, and more.

Leveraging its digital, social, experiential, influencer and on-campus reach, Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs for leading brands. Her Campus has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, PR Week, CNN Money, & more, and has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women and 10 Best Websites for Millennial Women among other accolades.

Press Contact:

Elaina Featherstone

Director, Marketing and PR

elainafeatherstone@hercampus.com

617-783-3800

SOURCE Her Campus Media

Related Links

http://www.hercampusmedia.com

