Her Conference, the Gen Z Event of the Summer, Is Back in NYC, Celebrating 15 Years of Her Campus

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Conference , the signature event for Gen Z rooted in community, self-development, and empowerment, hosted by Her Campus - the #1 media brand and community for college women and Gen Z - returns to New York City on June 22 with even more excitement than ever before. The annual event, which welcomes members of the Her Campus community from across hundreds of campuses to engage with their Gen Z peers, hear from incredible keynote speakers and panels, as well as interact with their favorite brands, has extra significance this year as it also serves to honor the company's 15th year in business and the 10th year of Her Conference.

The day will represent a mix of personal and professional development moments, connection, and inspiration, with electric and motivating speakers and programming. Actor, director and Tony Award-winning producer, best known for her roles on HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls and Hulu's Reboot Alyah Chanelle Scott, and all-around soccer legend, World Cup Champion, Olympic Gold medalist Kelley O'Hara will take the stage as keynote speakers at the 2024 Her Conference.

This year's Her Conference brings together members of the Her Campus community for an in-person experience they'll never forget. The one-day gathering creates a space for Gen Z to embrace their potential, celebrate their uniqueness, and explore the infinite possibilities of their future, through sessions including everything from guided meditation and goal-setting to authentic brand values to civic engagement, AI, strengthening relationships, and more. Brand sponsors including CVS Pharmacy, Dove, Amazon, Lipton, Hallmark, Microsoft and The Honey Pot will also be on-site with activations including a beauty touch-up bar, sweet treat shop, portrait studio, and more.

The day before Her Conference, on Friday, June 21, Her Campus is convening top notable Her Campus alumni for a special celebration – 15 Years of Her Campus: The Her Campus Reunion – a meaningful, elevated afternoon to toast to the brand's milestone. Throughout the afternoon, guests will get to spotlight the impact they've had over 15 years and hear from one another through intimate firesides and conversations with inspiring alums who have risen to positions of power and leadership across media, marketing, tech, and more. It's an event all about the community, connection, and unlocking of opportunities that Her Campus was built upon, looking back on all of the incredible journeys, and with an eye to where to go next and the collective strength we all have to propel those visions forward.

"Driving impact and unlocking opportunities have always been at the front and center of our work, and to be able to see that made manifest over the course of the past 15 years - and see it come to life in person at Her Conference - is beyond motivating and inspiring," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, co-founder & CEO of Her Campus Media. "Being able to provide a space for the next generation to come together and unleash their potential has always been our mission and Her Conference is the ultimate embodiment of that. This event brings together unbelievable speakers, authentic touchpoints with our amazing brand partners, and our unmatched community members past and present to create something uniquely special and powerful."

To learn more about Her Conference and buy tickets to attend, please visit https://www.herconference.com/

About Her Campus Media:

Her Campus Media is the #1 Gen Z media and marketing ecosystem, reaching this generation better than anyone else across its family of media brands and communities, including Her Campus, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, Spoon University, and Generation Hired, with a highly curated community of 50,000+ creators, influencers, ambassadors, and student journalists across 2,000+ colleges. Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs that drive consumer engagement and loyalty for the world's leading brands. Her Campus has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, Adweek's Campaign of the Year, and Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America among other accolades.

