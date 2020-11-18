Her Future Coalition Rolls Out the Cardamom Jewelry Collection

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 15 year anniversary and well-timed for the holiday season, international non-profit organization Her Future Coalition announces the roll-out of its highly anticipated jewelry collection, Cardamom. The collection is handcrafted in India by women in Her Future's vocational jewelry making program, who represent some of the country's first goldsmiths.

Nafiza Necklace, Chalcedony gemstone and sterling silver pendant modeled after a star anise ($112), Cardamom Collection (Photo credit: Sarah Annay Photography) (From left) Sterling silver Kajal Bracelet ($62); solid sterling silver Star Anise Ring ($82); Nafiza Chalcedony Ring in sterling silver ($82), Cardamom Collection (Photo credit: Sarah Annay Photography)

Since its founding fifteen years ago, Her Future Coalition has dedicated its work to supporting survivors of gender violence and exploitation in India and Nepal. Through their shelter homes, community centers and educational and vocational programs, the organization has helped more than 4,000 women and girls recover from trauma and achieve healthy, independent lives.

In celebration of this crucial work and the seeds of hope and change "planted," Cardamom features beautifully-crafted pieces in sterling silver with sapphires and semi-precious gemstones, inspired by the seeds and pods of Indian spices. The designs present a beautiful, luxurious twist on traditional Indian craftsmanship. 100% of sales profits from Cardamom and all jewelry and gifts featured in Her Future Coalition's online Marketplace directly benefit the women artisans, who have overcome trafficking, child marriage or other abuse or discrimination. Profits also benefit the children in the organization's shelter and education programs.

"Cardamom Jewelry is a celebration of nature, strength, and growth inspired by India and the courageous and creative women we serve," said Sarah Symons, Her Future Coalition Founder and Executive Director. "These women and girls have survived some of the worst abuse, betrayal and loss in their lives, and yet they are some of the most joyful and resilient people I have ever met. Many of the women who have completed our program have become leaders and changemakers in their families and communities. They give me tremendous hope for the future. Cardamom is a symbol of that hope and resilience."

Her Future Coalition's jewelry studios are places of learning, growth and independence, comprised entirely of female jewelry designers and production teams who are trained by an international team of expert female goldsmiths. In operation for a decade, these centers help break barriers through goldsmithing and jewelry making, traditionally a male dominated field in India and craft handed down from father to son. Her Future's studios are fair trade, using only sustainable and ethically-sourced materials.

For media inquiries, including hi-res images and interview requests, please contact Erin Hunt Moore at [email protected], 917-544-3222. Visit Her Future Coalition and to view the entire Cardamom Collection, click here. Find Her Future Coalition on Facebook and IG at @herfuturecoalition.

SOURCE Her Future Coalition