Her Highness Cannabis Brand Now available in Nevada through Body and Mind Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state cannabis operator, and Her Highness, a growing cannabis brand designed to introduce and educate women around cannabis, announces today the launch of Her Highness in Nevada through their production licensing agreement.

Her Highness will launch Quarantine Queen, a 20-pack of indoor-grown pre-rolls and the brand's fan-favorites Giggle and High Priestess Vape Pens. Her Highness Lip-Logo canvas totes will be complimentary with purchases at select dispensaries.

Also launching in Nevada through the BaM partnership is Her Highness' Last Prisoner Project Pre-Roll collection: individual pre-roll and lighter sets that portray the moving stories of one of three women who were incarcerated due to non-violent cannabis offenses. Proceeds from the Last Prisoner Project Pre-roll collection support women with cannabis convictions who are working to be released from prison or re-entering after release.

"We're excited to partner with Her Highness as the Nevada cannabis market continues to see strong increases in year over year sales," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "Our new production facility combined with our strong distribution platform offers a turn-key opportunity for Her Highness to grow their innovative brand in the expanding Nevada market."

Already retailing throughout California, Her Highness is a cannabis lifestyle brand built with a goal to capture the female cannabis market. With an elevated range of thoughtfully reimagined cannabis products for enjoyment and self-care, Her Highness satisfies every woman's cannabis curiosity and craving.

"We're thrilled to be launching with Body and Mind as our partner in Nevada. Known for dedication to quality and effective market penetration, they really understand our brand and passion for our mission," stated Allison Krongard, co-founder of Her Highness. "The level of commitment to detail and support we've seen already tells us we're on a path to success in this excting market."

Her Highness co-founders, Laura Eisman and Allison Krongard, set out to fill the gap in the market with a premium cannabis experience that was infused with a sense of play and delivered with style.

"The Body and Mind collaboration kicks off Her Highness' expansion beyond California into additional legal markets throughout the US and internationally," commented Laura Eisman, co-founder of Her Highness. "BaM was quick to recognize Her Highness' potential in the Nevada market, specifically in Las Vegas, a city sure to embrace the brand's bold and glamorous approach and undeniable appeal to women."

Through the partnership with BaM, Her Highness' line of cannabis products are now available at dispensaries throughout Nevada. https://bamcannabis.com/nevada/

About Her Highness:

Her Highness is a female-first lifestyle cannabis brand based in New York designed for the modern cannabis consumer. With an elevated brand aesthetic, a sophisticated collection of cannabis and CBD products and stylish consumption accessories, Her Highness is created for the feminine lifestyle. Her Highness' accessories and CBD line retails online with their THC line available in California and Nevada. Curated with female-friendly effects like clear head, sans-munchies, anxiety-free and high-functioning, Her Highness products are developed to benefit women, addressing specific needs in their daily lives. Made with the highest quality materials and pure ingredients, Her Highness delivers a clean, reliable experience and memorable high. Her Highness is committed to supporting all women in cannabis. Through a partnership with the Last Prisoner Project, Her Highness both donates and raises funds that directly support women incarcerated for non-violent cannabis crimes.

To learn more about Her Highness' elevated experience visit www.herhighness.com and follow along on Instagram and Twitter at @herhighnessnyc.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a debt free multi-state operator investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. BaM's wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, pursuing state licensing opportunities and mergers and acquisitions.

Please visit www.bamcannabis.com for more information.

Instagram: @bodyandmindBaM

Twitter: @bodyandmindBaM

