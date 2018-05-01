Her Justice Honors Kelley Cornish At Its Annual Photography Auction & Benefit

Recently named "Woman of the Year in Restructuring" by the International Women's Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation, Kelley has been a stalwart supporter of Her Justice for many years. Hosted by MSNBC anchor and political analyst Nicolle Wallace, the event also features special guest Billie Jean King.

"I am deeply touched to have been selected as this year's Honoree," said Kelley Cornish. "I've supported the work of Her Justice since its inception, and am proud to partner with my colleagues at Paul, Weiss to provide assistance to, and protect the rights of, women living in poverty in NYC."

Photographs by many renowned artists are up for auction this year. From a portrait by Bob Gruen of rocker Tina Turner, and a haunting cloudscape by Tabitha Soren, to Gillian Laub's uncommon portrait of the Obamas, it's a stunning collection.

"The work of Her Justice is crucial because without us, our clients would be on their own, trying to navigate the courts and legal systems. And when they go it alone, they come up short," said Executive Director, Amy Barasch. "Her Justice connects committed professionals to women facing incredible barriers. When we shift our power to our clients, it is transformative. Our 25th anniversary is a time to take pride in how our innovative approach to addressing women's legal needs has not only endured but flourished, and challenge ourselves to be as innovative for the next 25 years."

About Her Justice

Her Justice is a nonprofit organization that takes a 'pro bono first' approach to the provision of free legal services to women living in poverty in all five boroughs of New York City. The staff of 20 lawyers, legal assistants, and other non-legal professionals, along with hundreds of volunteer attorneys, ensure that more than 3,000 women every year receive free legal help in family, divorce and immigration matters.

Contact: Sharon Rainey, srainey@herjustice.org, 646 442-1160

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/her-justice-honors-kelley-cornish-at-its-annual-photography-auction--benefit-300639515.html

SOURCE Her Justice

Related Links

http://herjustice.org

