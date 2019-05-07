Her Justice Leads Amicus Brief Filing In Civil Rights Case Stemming From Rape Allegations Against Oscar-Winning Director Paul Haggis

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirming its commitment to eliminating barriers for survivors of gender-motivated violence, Her Justice and other amici support Ms. Breest in a lawsuit she filed under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act ("GMVA"), that alleges she was raped by Paul Haggis, a Hollywood director. The GMVA, a New York City civil rights law, gives victims a right to pursue financial redress for crimes of violence that are motivated by gender.

"We know from our clients' experiences that fully escaping abuse and achieving self-sufficiency is challenging, if not impossible, without sufficient financial means," said Hamra Ahmad, Director, Legal Services, Her Justice. "At Her Justice, we are committed to advancing laws like the New York City Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act that help our clients and other victims of gender-based violence in the City achieve economic justice to remain free from abuse and redress harms suffered."

When New York City passed the GMVA 20 years ago, it was an important signal to victims whose rights under federal law had been gutted by the U.S. Supreme Court. This case represents another important opportunity for New York to stand with victims. It is the first case under the GMVA that has been allowed to proceed past the initial stage of litigation. Now, the New York appeals court has an opportunity to affirm that rape is a gender-motivated crime of violence and to make important precedent for holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring victims gain the financial security they need.

About Her Justice

Her Justice is a nonprofit organization that takes a 'pro bono first' approach to the provision of free legal services to women living in poverty in all five boroughs of New York City. The staff of 17 lawyers, legal assistants, and other non-legal professionals, along with hundreds of volunteer attorneys, ensure that more than 4,000 women every year receive free legal help in family, divorce and immigration matters.

Other civil rights organizations that participated in the amicus brief: (including private-practice lawyer C.A. Goldberg, PLLC)

American Civil Liberties Union

Anti-Violence Project

Black Women's Blueprint

FreeFrom

National Organization for Women—New York City

National Women's Law Center

New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault

Sanctuary for Families

Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund

Women's Justice NOW

Additional quotes from other participating amici:

ACLU

"New York City's Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act recognizes that sexual violence is a civil rights issue and removes barriers to justice for low-income survivors," said Sandra Park, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU Women's Rights Project. "Sexual violence is a pervasive form of gender discrimination, not simply a private matter between two individuals."

National Organization for Women—New York City

"Sexual assault is overwhelmingly targeted at women and LGBTQ individuals. It's a barrier to true gender equality. We hope the court will recognize that sexual assault is an inherently gender-based crime."

Sonia Ossorio, President, National Organization for Women—New York City

C.A. Goldberg, PLLC

"Survivors of sexual violence need their day in court. And that's what's so important about this case. The lower court said yes, survivors do get their day in court and now the defendant is again trying to assert his control and dominance to silence her. All sexual assault involves gender-based animus. Period. We are proud to sign on to this amicus alongside so many important organizations fighting for justice."

Carrie Goldberg, owner, victims' rights law firm, C.A. Goldberg, PLLC

