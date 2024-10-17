Her Name Was Pamela and She Had the Voice of an Angel: Serial Killer's Victim Identified After More Than Four Decades

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FHD Forensics and sister organization, Genealogy For Justice™ (G4J), in collaboration with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, announced today that an unknown murder victim found in Florida in 1980 was identified in March using genetic genealogy. A victim of serial killer Gerald Stano, the young woman was previously known as Daytona Beach Jane Doe or "Jane Doe 1980."

A former Jane Doe, Pamela Kay Wittman's 1970 school photo is shown for comparison next to her forensic illustration created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The portrait was created when authorities believed she could be under the age of 21 when discovered. Pam was murdered in 1979 or 1980 by Florida serial killer Gerald Stano and identified by the genealogists at FHD Forensics in March. (FHD Forensics digital illustration) Last month on the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims in America, Genealogy For Justice™ memorial fund patron and Dean Clouse's brother, Chris Casasanta placed a marble marker in Daytona Beach, Florida remembering homicide victim Pamela Kay Wittman. It was placed at the wooded site where Pam's remains were discovered on November 5, 1980 by a highway work crew. (Genealogy For Justice photo)

Pamela Kay Wittman of Martinsville, Indiana was about 25 years old at the time of her murder in 1979 or 1980. She was identified by FHD's genealogists after her DNA was extracted from a small piece of bone.

Pam's Indiana schoolmates recalled her as a beautiful person with a big heart who loved to make people laugh. Several said that she had the voice of an angel and loved to sing.

Her younger sister Donita Bishop was just in grade school when Pam disappeared. "I wish I had the opportunity to get to know her, but learning the truth has been healing," she explained. "Closure was long awaited and well needed."

After a plea agreement during which he revealed details of Jane Doe's death, Stano was found guilty of nine other murders, although he confessed to killing 41 women in three states. He was executed by the State of Florida in 1998.

The case was underwritten by Genealogy For Justice's Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund, named for 1980 homicide victims from Volusia County who were identified using the same technology.

This particular investigation was a meaningful one for genealogist Allison Peacock and both organizations. "The families thought it would be special to focus on a case that was close to home," she offered. "Gerald Stano terrorized Dean and Tina's home county until he was finally arrested in 1980."

VCSD Detective William Weaver commented about working with Team FHD and G4J, "They are a class act doing the hard work people seem to forget about too easily. Without them, Pam would still be unidentified." The case had failed previous DNA extraction attempts.

Genealogy For Justice™ arose out of the search for Dean and Tina Clouse's missing daughter, last seen with them as an infant in 1980. Found 40 years later, Holly Marie explained to ABC's David Muir why the funds are still being raised in their names in her 20/20 appearance last November, "So we can end suffering like my family had to suffer all those years."

The 501c3 organization is not only focused on paying for unidentified remains cases, but also on advocacy for the survivors left behind by the resolution of cold cases. They placed a memorial marker for Pam in September on the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

The VCSO collaboration was kickstarted last year by Dean Clouse's brother, Chris Casasanta, who said his donation was made with the love and understanding of someone who has been through the nightmare. "I pray that others will donate so we can continue to help waiting families," he commented.

Casasanta repeated his donation again on Dean's birthday this year. About $50,000.00 has been raised to date, all of which has already been pledged to ongoing John or Jane Doe cases.

"Continuing to raise money with the Clouse and Linn families is a sacred duty for us," stated Genealogy For Justice™ President, Isabel de la Luz Crook. "We hope the public will find value in this work and continue to support our goal of relieving the anguish of waiting families."

Tax deductible donations to help with solving other John and Jane Doe cases can be made on the Genealogy For Justice website.

