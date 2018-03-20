Henry, who has been practicing real estate for 22 years said, "HER acquired the original office space in 2013 and it was time to expand. With the steady rise of the market and the influx of new agents the space is imperative for our growth." This expansion satisfies the need for more space due to the increased number of real estate agents who joined our brokerage in 2017. Henry also manages the Canal Winchester branch office.

Ed Caldwell, Senior Regional Vice President, states, "The growth of our company and plans for future expansion are sure signs of the strength of the real estate market in Southeastern Ohio. I take great pleasure in being a part of this community and have faith that the Lancaster office expansion is one of many necessary outcomes of this economic growth."

About HER Realtors

Founded in 1956, HER Realtors is the country's largest agent-owned real estate firm and is consistently recognized as one of the most innovative technologically advanced and award-winning firms in the country. With 1,250 agents and 75 offices throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky, HER Realtors offers a full-range of services to its clients including residential and commercial real estate sales, property management and rental services, mortgage, title services, insurance, home warranties, and other home-related, lifestyle services. To learn more, visit www.HERRealtors.com.

Contact: Leanne Chylik | Chief Marketing Officer | HER Realtors

614-273-8570

Leanne.Chylik@HERrealtors.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/her-realtors-holds-grand-re-opening-for-lancaster-office-300616868.html

SOURCE HER Realtors

Related Links

https://www.HERRealtors.com

