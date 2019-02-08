Her Story, Her Song

In addition to the music, 2019 New York City Youth Poet Laureate Camryn Bruno will give a keynote performance of her riveting spoken word, and the audience will hear inspiring messages from historic women luminaries of the past and present, as well as deeply inspiring and personal stories of mothers, aunts, sisters and daughters. Tickets are available through marblechurch.org .

About Marble Church:

With roots dating back to 1628, Marble Collegiate Church has been serving the diverse residents of New York City for centuries. And now, through live streaming, we have worshipers in all fifty states and over 160 countries around the world. This vibrant protestant church offers a place of community for all and encourages living out that faith to become our best selves in order to serve New York City and the world.



SOURCE Marble Collegiate Church

