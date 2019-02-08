Her Story, Her Song
A Concert Honoring Women Composers and Poets
Mar 12, 2019, 10:08 ET
NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, March 14 at 7:30pm, Marble Collegiate Church will celebrate Women's History Month with a special concert event. Her Story, Her Song, featuring The Marble Choir under the direction of Kenneth Dake, lifts up the work of women composers and poets who have gone unrecognized or underrepresented in their fields. Choral treasures written over a span of nearly a thousand years include the music and poetry of Hildegard von Bingen, Raphaella Alleoti, Amy Beach, Sara Teasdale, Rosephanye Powell, Elaine Hagenberg, Carol Barnett, Dolly Parton and many more.
In addition to the music, 2019 New York City Youth Poet Laureate Camryn Bruno will give a keynote performance of her riveting spoken word, and the audience will hear inspiring messages from historic women luminaries of the past and present, as well as deeply inspiring and personal stories of mothers, aunts, sisters and daughters. Tickets are available through marblechurch.org.
About Marble Church:
With roots dating back to 1628, Marble Collegiate Church has been serving the diverse residents of New York City for centuries. And now, through live streaming, we have worshipers in all fifty states and over 160 countries around the world. This vibrant protestant church offers a place of community for all and encourages living out that faith to become our best selves in order to serve New York City and the world.
