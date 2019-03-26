﻿Her Tilted Tiara Launches Signature Apparel Collection, 'Truthbomb,' During Site's Grand Opening

CLEVELAND, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Tilted Tiara, a graphic t-shirt apparel brand directed towards moms and comical parenting situations, is launching its signature collection during the site's grand opening on April 1, 2019. The collection is located in the online shop at Hertiltedtiara.com.

As you walk into a room, those around you will be in awe of your strong will, beautiful disposition and NO nonsense attitude in this t-shirt.

The signature collection named 'Truthbomb' features recognizable sayings from parenting life, like, "Life's not fair. Get used to it." or "'Quiet' only happens when I'm not on the phone." Its playful style and fresh, original designs draw the attention of mothers and girlfriends of all ages. The collection includes ten unique captions on a total of 15 products ranging from tee shirts to sweatshirts and workout headbands to wine tumblers.

Her Tilted Tiara emphasizes that the brand will only carry the highest quality of products. This is evident in their product descriptions which include statements like, "as soft as cashmere" or "gently draping fabric."

Online shoppers will also experience uncommonly written product depictions that relate to scenarios of parenting which invoke a sense of positive emotional recall. Each item entry is followed by a video, embedded from YouTube, to demonstrate the situation described. The videos last anywhere from 15 seconds to 2 minutes and are a refreshing twist to the product descriptions more commonly seen. It is clear that the brand is looking to entertain their customers while promoting the products featured.

Her Tilted Tiara is leading the way as the first graphic apparel shop to exclusively focus on items for Moms while celebrating the humorous side of parenting. Curated in the mind of owner Amy Kunz, who recently battled with depression and anxiety, the brand focuses on the way to push through, make light of and laugh during the stressful situations parenting bestows on Moms. Her Tilted Tiara advertises on every page, an instant discount when signing up for the shop's newsletter. Furthermore, the homepage also discloses to us the idea of a follow-up collection in May.

To see the Truthbomb collection, visit Hertiltedtiara.com. Follow the brand on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hertiltedtiara, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hertiltedtiara or Pinterest at https://www.pinterest.com/Hertiltedtiara. Amy also invites you to join the mom parenting support community at https://www.facebook.com/groups/BAMS4life or to email her directly send correspondence to queenamy@hertiltedtiara.com.

Every Mama is Bold, Beautiful and Uncensored

