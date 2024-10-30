HER WORKPLACE CELEBRATES FIRST YEAR IN BUSINESS WITH EXPANSION TO CHICAGO, BOSTON, SAN FRANCISCO, AND LOS ANGELES

With Expanded Community Offerings Nationwide and an Upgraded AI-Powered Tech Platform, Her Workplace Moves into Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Workplace, the career network closing the opportunity gap for Gen Z and millennial women and non-binary professionals, announced today its expansion to a fifth city and upgrades to its virtual networking platform. Celebrating one year of business, Her Workplace adds Chicago to its list of cities where members can enjoy in-person events and inclusive places to meet, work, and network, with existing locations in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in partnership with Tishman Speyer's Studio by Tishman.

As Her Workplace enters its next phase of growth, the startup will focus on upgrades to its virtual networking platform, which facilitates relationship building, curated networking groups, mentorship, career coaching, and professional and personal development. The next iteration of the platform will leverage artificial intelligence to connect members to opportunities that align with their interests and goals. It will foster warm introductions amongst members, and recommend mentors, events, networking groups, and resources tailored to members' specific needs, creating a more personalized and engaging experience.

While ample career networks exist for executive-level professionals, support for early to mid-career professionals remains noticeably lacking, especially among the underrepresented workforce. Her Workplace is dedicated to helping the next generation of leaders navigate these crucial years where significant life choices intersect with career goals.

"Early in my career in commercial real estate, I struggled to find networking opportunities, mentorship, and career resources. I founded Her Workplace to support women facing similar challenges - whether they're just starting their career, navigating a pivot, or striving to advance in their industry," said Marilynn Joyner, CEO & Founder of Her Workplace. "With the expansion of our community nationwide and enhancements to our tech platform, I'm excited to see how our amplified resources will allow our members to unlock new opportunities, expand their networks, and accelerate their professional growth."

