HER2-Negative Breast Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Breast cancer is a malignant tumor that originates in the breast tissue.Most breast cancers are invasive tumors that have grown beyond the ducts or lobules of the breast and can metastasize to other parts of the body through the bloodstream and the lymphatic system.



HER2-/HR+ breast cancer are the most common form diagnosed in developed countries, making up approximately 75% of breast cancer cases in the US. TN breast cancer is another important subtype which makes up approximately 10% of the cases in the US.



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence and prevalence rates to forecast the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases, taking into account the significant relationship between age and HER2-negative incidence and prevalence. Epidemiologists applied country-specific incidence and prevalence rates of HER2-negative breast cancer, wherever available, to each country's population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident and prevalent cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of HER2-negative breast cancer cases.In 2018, the 8MM had 679,991 diagnosed incident cases of HER2-negative breast cancer.



This is expected to increase to 788,999 diagnosed incident cases by 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.60%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets. The 8MM will also see an increase in five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of HER2- negative breast cancer throughout the forecast period at an AGR of 0.88%, with 2,642,622 cases in 2018 and 2,874,871 in 2028. The development of more effective therapies, particularly for elderly patients, would improve survival from HER2-negative breast cancer.



Scope

- HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of all invasive breast Cancer in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Urban China).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in ages 18 years and older across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of all invasive, HER2-/HR+, and HER2-/HR- triple negative (TN) breast cancer; diagnosed five -year and 10-year prevalent cases all invasive, HER2-/HR+, and TN breast cancer; and diagnosed incident cases of HER2-/HR+ and TN breast cancer by cancer staging (stage I -IV). Additionally, diagnosed incident cases of HER2-HR+ and TN breast cancer cases are further segmented by metastasis, and biomarker expression. HER2-/HR+ breast cancer cases are also segmented by menopausal status.

- The HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



