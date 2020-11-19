HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market Outlook to 2028: 9 New Entrants Forecast to Launch in 8 Major Markets

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HER2-Negative Breast Cancer: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Human epidermal growth factor receptor type 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer is one of the most common cancer in the world and the most common cancer in women worldwide. HER2-negative breast cancer can generally be subdivided into two major groups: HER2-, estrogen receptor (ER)+ and/or progesterone receptor (PR)+ and HER2-, ER-, and PR- (triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC). Historically HR+ breast cancer has typically been treated with hormone therapies which is the cornerstone of treatment for patients with this disease while physicians have typically relied on chemotherapy for patients with triple negative breast cancer. This has significantly changed in the last 5 years.



A total of 9 new entrants are expected to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2018-2028 while specific marketed agents are expected to move into earlier lines of treatment. The competition will be particularly fierce in HER2-/HR+ breast cancer, with CDK4/6, PI3K/AKT, and HDAC inhibitors competing for market share with endocrine-based therapies in later lines of treatment. In TNBC, checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and antibody drug conjugates will compete in specific patient segments, and are expected to ultimately lower the unmet needs in this patient population.



Scope of the report:



Overview of HER2-negative breast cancer including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline HER2-negative breast cancer market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting HER2-negative breast cancer therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global HER2-negative breast cancer therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications

Key Questions Answered:



Nine late-stage pipeline agents are going to enter the HER2-negative breast cancer market from 2018 onwards. Will the impact will these agents have on the market?

Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in HER2-negative breast cancer, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2018-2028? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 HER2-Negative Breast Cancer: Executive Summary

2.1 The HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market Will Expand to $13.04B in 2028

2.2 A Focus on Establishing Greater Market Access, Label Expansions for Premium Products, and New Products in Later Lines

2.3 Opportunities Remain for More Effective and Conveniently Administered Therapies in HER2-Negative Breast Cancer

2.4 Checkpoint Inhibitors and PI3K/AKT Inhibitors Are Well Positioned for Significant Market Penetration Over the Forecast Period

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for HER2-Negative Breast Cancer (2018-2028)

5.6 Discussion



6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 US

6.3 5EU

6.4 Japan

6.5 China



7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Developing More Personalized Treatment Options for TNBC Patients

8.3 Developing Novel Strategies to Tackle Endocrine Resistance in HR+ Disease

8.4 Improved Convenience for Administration of Hormonal Agents

8.5 Effective Treatment Strategies for Patients with Brain Metastases



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development



10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 Pfizer

10.4 Novartis

10.5 Eli Lilly

10.6 AstraZeneca

10.7 Roche

10.8 Merck & Co

10.9 Other Players



11 Market Outlook



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Pfizer

Roche

Astrazeneca

Novartis

Eli Lilly

Merck

Eisai

Celgene

Chipscreen biosciences

OBI Pharma

PolyPhor

Syndax

Radius Health

Immunomedics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkxgrd



