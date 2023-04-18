HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Growing Rapidly, Estimates DelveInsight | Fate Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmacyclics LLC, MacroGenics, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine are Expected to Contribute to Growth

The dynamics of the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world and increasing incidence during the forecast period of 2023-2032

As per DelveInsight analysis, the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to Auliac et al. (2019), in France , in non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs), HER2 mutation is a rare event, occurring in approximately 1% of the overall lung cancer population. This rate increases to 4.8% in EGFR wild-type lung adenocarcinoma resection specimens.

, in non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs), HER2 mutation is a rare event, occurring in approximately 1% of the overall lung cancer population. This rate increases to in EGFR wild-type lung adenocarcinoma resection specimens. Leading HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer companies such as Fate Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmacyclics LLC, MacroGenics, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer drugs that can be available in the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer drugs that can be available in the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market in the coming years. Some key therapies for HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer treatment include FATE-NK100, Abemaciclib, FT538, FT536, Ibrutinib + Durvalumab, MGD013, TAS-116, Pyrotinib, Poziotinib, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, DZD9008 , Mobocertinib (TAK-788) , and others.

and others. The emerging HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer therapies are in their clinical trials' mid and late phases and are awaiting a launch to make the pipeline robust.

HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for over 85% of all cases. Adenocarcinomas, squamous, big cell carcinomas, and numerous other forms that occur less commonly, including adenosquamous and sarcomatoid carcinomas, are the most common subtypes of NSCLC. Several adenocarcinoma genes are altered (by mutations, amplification, or rearrangements): EGFR, EML4-ALK, KRAS, ROS1, RET, BRAF, TP53, and FGFR1, PIK3CA, DDR2, MET, SOX2, PTEN, CDKN2A.

HER2 changes in NSCLC include gene mutations and amplifications. HER2 mutations and amplifications have been found in 2-3% and 2-5% of lung adenocarcinomas, respectively. HER2 is shown to be increased in 12-13% of NSCLC cases that have developed resistance to EGFR-TKIs. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) for protein overexpression, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) for gene amplification, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) for gene alterations are all laboratory methods used to test HER2-positive in NSCLC.

HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the study conducted by Ninomiya et al. (2019), in Japan, out of 1,126 tumors screened tumors, 34 (3.0%) were IHC3þ, and 34 (3.0%) were IHC2þ/ FISHþ. Among the 724 epidermal growth factor receptor wild-type tumors, 21 (2.9%) were HER2-mutant tumors, including A775-G776insYVMA (n=15). Female patients had HER2-mutant tumors more frequently, whereas both IHC3þ and IHC2þ/FISHþ tumors were detected more often in male subjects and smokers. Patients with a HER2-aberrant tumor had a significantly worse prognosis than those with epidermal growth factor receptor-positive and anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive tumors, possibly due to the low proportion that received HER2-targeted therapies (n=15 [26%]) and low response rates of 0% and 14% in patients with HER2-overexpressing and HER2-mutant tumors, respectively.

The HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Total Incident Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients by Histology

Total Diagnosed Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients by Stages

Total Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Cases of Patients by HER2-positive Mutation

Total Treated Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients by Line of Therapies

HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market

There are currently no approved drugs for HER2-mutant lung malignancies, while treatment responses to both chemotherapies and HER2-targeted therapies have been recorded. Developing highly effective and tolerated HER2-targeted therapies is critical for this population. HER2 is important in cellular development and replication, and its overexpression has been linked to the uncontrolled growth of cancer. Given the clinical experience of targeting HER2 mutations in breast cancer, similar therapeutic options are being investigated for HER2-mutated lung cancer. Pemetrexed-based chemotherapy is still an important part of treatment for patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC. Pemetrexed belongs to a class of drugs known as antifolate antineoplastic agents. It works by preventing the function of a chemical in the body that may aid in the proliferation of cancer cells.

When provided as an initial therapy, HER2-TKI may provide better therapeutic advantages than when given as a second-line therapy. Refining the patient population based on HER2 variation patterns may aid in the success of anti-HER2 treatment in lung cancer.HER2 mutations are rapidly emerging as a promising pharmacological target, although the optimal choice of HER2-targeted medicines is unknown. For HER2-mutant advanced lung cancer patients, standard chemotherapy appears to be administered first.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recommends trastuzumab or afatinib as viable therapies for patients with HER2 mutations in non-small cell lung cancer. Several phase I/II trials are now underway to evaluate the efficacy of various irreversible pan-HER receptor family inhibitors. Currently, the HER2 mutation is emerging as a promising druggable target; however, the optimal choice of targeted therapy is unknown.

Key HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Companies

FATE-NK100: Fate Therapeutics

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

FT538: Fate Therapeutics

FT536: Fate Therapeutics

Ibrutinib + Durvalumab: Pharmacyclics LLC

MGD013: MacroGenics

TAS-116: Taiho Oncology, Inc.

Pyrotinib: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Poziotinib: Hanmi Pharmaceutical/Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Trastuzumab deruxtecan: AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo

DZD9008 : Dizal Pharmaceuticals

: Dizal Pharmaceuticals Mobocertinib (TAK-788): Takeda Pharmaceuticals

HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market are expected to change in the next years due to developments in diagnosis methodologies, increased disease awareness, increased healthcare spending globally, and breakthroughs in research and development. In addition, several leading pharma companies are working diligently to develop therapies for HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer treatment. Moreover, the pipeline for HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer is quite robust; many prospective therapies are being researched for HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer treatment, and it is safe to expect that the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer treatment space will have a substantial impact on the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market throughout the forecast period. The predicted launch of novel therapies with improved efficacy is expected to drive the growth of the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market. Moreover, the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the HER2+ non-small cell lung cancer market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies Fate Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmacyclics LLC, MacroGenics, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and others Key HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies FATE-NK100, Abemaciclib, FT538, FT536, Ibrutinib + Durvalumab, MGD013, TAS-116, Pyrotinib, Poziotinib, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, DZD9008, Mobocertinib (TAK-788), and others

Scope of the HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, HER2+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

