Hera Hub Expands to Chicago, in Partnership with Expansive® Workspace

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hera Hub , the female-focused coworking space and business accelerator, today announced it has partnered with Expansive® Workspace to expand into Chicago. The space will be embedded in Expansive's River North location at 405 W. Superior Street. Hera Hub will continue to provide local entrepreneurs and freelancers with an opportunity to cowork, hold meetings and host events, but will also connect them with Hera Hub's vast existing network across the country.

Hera Hub Chicago will officially open on Monday, October 3. Hera Hub Founder, Felena Hanson, will be meeting with prospective members and other ecosystem builders in the Chicago area the first week of October.

Hera Hub has a demonstrated track record of building and scaling a community where members can gain confidence that they need to launch and a strong network to support their growth. Hera Hub programming has been developed, tested, and adapted over eleven years to support over 13,000 entrepreneurs. The coworking veteran also hosts year round virtual business accelerator programs for both launch phase and growth phase businesses - www.LaunchAndGrow.org . The company has partnered with organizations like Bank of America, the Women's Business Center, the Small Business Development Center and the National Community Reinvestment Fund to give entrepreneurs no cost or low cost access to a variety of business building programs.

This branded space will be a spa-like sanctuary and will host daily business building workshops, small events, and coworking. Memberships will range from $99 to $199 depending on the access level.

Felena Hanson, Hera Hub Founder said, "Our partnership with Expansive will help us achieve our mission to support female entrepreneurs in building successful and impactful companies. Chicago is a dynamic city with so many smart and talented leaders, we are excited to be a part of this ecosystem. We offer a unique blend of a strong business accelerator and collaborative coworking community which is why Hera Hub has continued to thrive over the past three years."

"We are thrilled to welcome Hera Hub to our Chicago community," said Bill Bennett, Expansive's Founder and CEO. "It aligns beautifully with our efforts to support female leaders and entrepreneurs, this partnership feels like a real win for both organizations."

About Hera Hub

Hera Hub is a coworking space and business accelerator where entrepreneurial women can create and collaborate in a professional, productive, spa-like environment. The platform provides its members with connections to other business experts, access to educational workshops, and visibility within the community, giving them the support they need to be prosperous. Learn more at www.HeraHub.com .

About Expansive

Expansive® creates workspaces where people and companies thrive. As owner, developer, and operator of the nation's largest flexspace portfolio, Expansive builds vibrant professional communities at the intersection of business and belonging. With 3.9 million square feet across products ranging from flex, long-term, and on-demand workspace, event venues, training & meeting facilities, and storage, Expansive offers flexibility and stability at market-leading prices to maximize organizations' return on their workspace investment. For more information, visit www.Expansive.com .

