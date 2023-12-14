Hera Hub Irvine Brings in New Partner and Director

News provided by

Hera Hub

14 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hera Hub, the coworking space and business accelerator, today announced it has a new partner and Community Director, Lisa LaCorte. The coworking space opened shortly before COVID and has reopened under new ownership.

Lisa utilizes her extensive experience to assist clients across diverse industries in achieving their revenue and growth objectives. Holding a certification as a Six Sigma Black Belt and a Master's in Teaching, she combines data-driven and creative approaches to deliver compelling digital solutions.

Continue Reading
Hera Hub, the coworking space and business accelerator, today announced it has a new partner and Community Director, Lisa LaCorte.
Hera Hub, the coworking space and business accelerator, today announced it has a new partner and Community Director, Lisa LaCorte.

Lisa's professional journey includes leadership roles in prominent companies like Sony, Arbonne, and Synchrony, where she successfully created and managed teams. Additionally, she has collaborated with start-ups and small businesses, providing strategic plans and executing initiatives in web development, UX design, marketing automation, analytics, reporting, and test marketing.

Hera Hub has a demonstrated track record of building and scaling a community where members can gain confidence they need to launch and a strong network to support their growth. Hera Hub programming has been developed, tested, and adapted over eleven years to support over 13,000 entrepreneurs. The coworking veteran also hosts year-round virtual business accelerator programs for both launch phase and growth phase businesses - www.LaunchAndGrow.org. The company has partnered with organizations like Bank of America, the Women's Business Center, the Small Business Development Center, and the National Community Reinvestment Fund to give entrepreneurs no cost or low-cost access to a variety of business building programs.

The space is thoughtfully curated to promote productivity and hosts daily business building workshops, events, and coworking. Memberships range from $99-$399 depending on the access level. There are also private offices available. 

Felena Hanson, Hera Hub Founder said, "I'm thrilled to have Lisa join the Hera Hub management team. This will help us achieve our mission to support more entrepreneurs in building successful and impactful companies. Irvine is a dynamic city with so many smart and talented leaders, we are excited to be a part of this ecosystem." 

Lisa LaCorte said "Running Hera Hub Irvine is not just a responsibility, but a daily privilege to cultivate an environment where innovation meets community, and success has a home."

About Hera Hub
Hera Hub is a coworking space and business accelerator where entrepreneurial women can create and collaborate in a professional, productive, spa-like environment. The platform provides its members with connections to other business experts, access to educational workshops, and visibility within the community, giving them the support they need to prosper. Learn more at www.HeraHub.com

For additional information, contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Hera Hub

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.