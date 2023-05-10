Heraclea Food Co. Revolutionizes Olive Oil Industry with Sustainable, PDO-Certified Olive Oil

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heraclea Food Co. ("Heraclea"), an innovative olive oil brand, launched in the US market on March 15th, offering transparency, social responsibility, and environmental sustainability. Founded by Berk Bahceci, a former lawyer driven to address the lack of transparency in the olive oil sector, Heraclea is committed to raising consumer awareness on the social and environmental impacts of olive oil production.

Heraclea is a vertically integrated olive oil company growing its olives on 100 acres of land in Milas, Mugla, a region with a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status as determined by the European Union. By controlling every aspect of the production process, Heraclea accurately assesses and minimizes its olive oil's environmental and social impacts, setting a new industry standard. Learn more about Heraclea's vision and commitment to sustainability at https://heraclea.co/pages/our-story.

The company offers two unique PDO-certified products, Early Harvest and Mature Harvest olive oil, reflecting their dedication to quality and sustainability. Heraclea's olive oils provide customers with an unparalleled taste experience while promoting environmentally conscious choices. Discover Heraclea's products at https://heraclea.co/products/the-pairing.

The olive oil industry faces challenges like soil degradation, erosion, water contamination, unemployment, and migration from producing regions due to mechanized harvesting. Most olive oil brands aren't producers themselves, preventing them from assessing the true impact of their products. Heraclea aims to shift this paradigm by raising consumer awareness and pushing other brands to assess their production methods and minimize carbon emissions and other social impacts.

"By creating Heraclea, we want to show consumers that it's possible to produce high-quality olive oil while respecting the environment and supporting local communities," said Berk Bahceci, founder of Heraclea. "Our mission is to inspire other brands to follow our lead and take responsibility for their impact on the planet and its people."

Heraclea invites consumers to join their mission in making a positive impact on the environment and society. By choosing Heraclea, customers enjoy superior PDO-certified olive oil and support a company dedicated to reducing the industry's environmental and social footprint.

**About Heraclea**

Heraclea's PDO-certified olive oil is committed to providing a high-quality product while respecting the environment and supporting local communities.To learn more about Heraclea, please visit www.heraclea.co or follow on Instagram (@weareheraclea).

