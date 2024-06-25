Heraeus Group Turns to Syniti Solutions to Establish Migration Factory and Streamline Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures

Unified data management platform, enablement and services brings transparency, governance and repeatability into ongoing data migration efforts

BOSTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced that The Heraeus Group, a German multi-technology company, has chosen Syniti solutions to establish a migration factory approach so it can better manage merger, acquisition and divestiture (MA&D) activities.

Successful MA&D has always had its roots in data, from due diligence to harmonizing data sets, and will always require some type of system integration or separation. Establishing a repeatable, automated approach that focuses on critical, high-quality data will help to expedite business benefits from these critical transformation efforts. To achieve this, Heraeus Group has selected Syniti's unified data management platform and will use Syniti services for its first complex merger project.

The Heraeus Group is a globally leading family-owned technology company, headquartered in Hanau, Germany. The company's roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. The company regularly conducts MA&D activities on an organizational and IT level. Information is coming from multiple, diverse sources, including various SAP and non-SAP systems, and many complex, custom-build solutions that must be brought into a harmonized global template. The company sought a partner to help them get a better handle on these processes and establish a framework for improving ongoing data work for system transformations.

Enablement was a key criterion for choosing Syniti, with a goal of eventually having the company take over activities for ongoing deployments. Heraeus Group needed a partner that could provide more visibility into data and data quality, as well as the capabilities to transform, harmonize and de-duplicate data from various SAP and non-SAP systems for its ongoing MA&D activities. Syniti will deliver the first transformation project and enable Heraeus Group along the way so the company can be well positioned to take on the next complex transformations using Syniti's software.

Syniti Knowledge Platform is sold as an SAP Solution Extension under the name SAP Advanced Data Migration & Management by Syniti. A cloud-based data management software that supports all data functions in a single unified solution, it orchestrates and automates data transformation projects throughout the enterprise data lifecycle including repeatable processes for future projects and overall user-friendliness. Once properly enabled on the software functionalities and implementation, the customer can be more than confident in running the software independently. According to an IDC Business Value Study, customers using the solution experienced significant business value and project benefits, including a 314% three-year return on investment and $914,000 in reduced operating expenses.

Christian Hauck, group CIO and head of IT, Heraeus Group, said: "With all the MA&D activity going on, having a birds-eye view of the data quality of our master data was a key requirement for us. With Syniti's help, we'll be fully confident in our ability to improve the entire data migration process."

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said: "Like many large and successful organizations, Heraeus Group has a critical need for visibility and repeatable processes for data migration. Syniti is using our unique data-first strategy to help Heraeus Group establish a repeatable approach for meeting their transparency, governance and reusability requirements in a comprehensive, outcome-driven way. We look forward to providing the software, training and enablement support, including using Syniti apprentice model for competency building, which Heraeus and their customers need for hassle-free data migrations."

About Heraeus

The Heraeus Group is a broadly diversified and globally leading family-owned technology company, headquartered in Hanau, Germany. The company's roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, Heraeus bundles diverse activities in the Business Platforms Metals and Recycling, Healthcare, Semiconductor and Electronics as well as Industrials. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership. In the 2022 financial year, the group generated revenues of €29.1 billion (US$30.6 billion*) with approximately 17,200 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets. More information about Heraeus at Heraeus-group.com.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 15 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

