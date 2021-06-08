Heralded Musician/Guitarist/Songwriter Jason Hook Auctions Exclusive Guitars, Motorcycles, and Five Finger Death Punch Memorabilia to help benefit roadies and crew members

Beginning June 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. PDT – visit Julien's Auction at www.hooksauction.com - a limited-time, special edition Jason Hook memorabilia auction will launch, allowing fans and friends worldwide the opportunity to purchase exclusive Jason Hook memorabilia (partial proceeds will benefit www.roadierelief.org ). Some of the items include:

Jason Hook Custom Harley-Davidson FXSTB Softail Night Train Motorcycle

Jason Hook Kawasaki KX250F Motocross Motorcycle and Signed Helmet

Jason Hook "Got Your Six" airbrushed Gibson Explorer used on the Five Finger Death Punch "Got Your Six" world tour (includes large, signed photograph)

Jason Hook Stage-Played custom white and olive Gibson M4-Sherman Electric Guitar

"I was asked to help support www.roadierelief.org with an online auction and I jumped at the opportunity to help our roadie and crew member community get back on their feet. Live music is starting up again, but we can't forget the last 15 months where these critical members of our music community were unable to work," said Jason Hook. "We need to get together and support our industry," he said.

For more information, visit:

Jason Hook's Auction Page/Julien's Auction – www.hooksauction.com

Roadie Relief: www.roadierelief.org

Jason Hook: www.hooksguitar.com

http://www.hooksguitar.com

