Herb Chambers Selects DealerPolicy as Insurance Solution Provider

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy today announced that Herb Chambers, one of the largest automotive groups in the U.S., has selected DealerPolicy as its auto insurance solution provider.

DealerPolicy's innovative technology platform allows car buyers to instantly review competitive auto insurance quotes from DealerPolicy Insurance Agency and speak with a licensed insurance agent while at the car dealership. Customers can receive coverage advice from licensed agents and have their policy documents sent to them within minutes.

"We're thrilled that The Herb Chambers Companies has chosen us to partner with, and to share our platform with their customers," says Ryan Fitzgerald, V.P. of Business Development at DealerPolicy. "Car buyers who use our Marketplace platform and go on to purchase insurance through DealerPolicy Insurance Agency see an average of $60 a month in savings on their insurance."

DealerPolicy also offers an enterprise program called Digital Dealer Agency. Dealerships in this program can work with an affiliated licensed insurance agency and these agencies are then able to benefit from recurring insurance commissions.

According to Herb Chambers CEO, Alan McLaren, "DealerPolicy was attractive to us for three main reasons. The first is that it offers real benefits for our customers and helps improve their in-store experience - we can now truly provide them with a one stop shopping experience. The second is that we believe the auto insurance savings generated by this program could increase affordability for additional protection products. Finally, the Digital Dealer Agency program will provide an additional income stream through our licensed agency."

A recent DealerPolicy study showed that over 80% of car buyers would like to get everything done relating to their car purchase, including insurance, while at the dealership buying their car.

About DealerPolicy

DealerPolicy is the most trusted and complete insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. With its seamless integration into the car buying process, the company's innovative solution enables car-buying customers the opportunity to purchase insurance by connecting them with licensed insurance agents while at the dealership or after they arrive home with their new car. The company delivers these benefits through an exclusive combination of partnerships with premier automotive retailers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to licensed agents. DealerPolicy is currently operating in 13 states with plans to operate nationwide by 2020. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com.

About Herb Chambers

Herb Chambers purchased his first car dealership in 1985 and has grown his company into the largest automobile dealership group in New England. Today, The Herb Chambers Companies are comprised of 57 automotive dealerships throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The Automotive Family has 2,500 employees and annual sales over $2.7 billion. There are over 18,000 automobile dealers in America, and Herb Chambers is ranked as the 4th largest privately-owned dealership group. For more information and a list of dealerships and locations, please visit www.herbchambers.com.

CONTACT: Katie Morrow, 802-316-4774, kmorrow@dealerpolicy.com

SOURCE DealerPolicy

