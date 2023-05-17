Herbal cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2022 to 2027: Expansion of organized retailing to drive growth - Technavio

17 May, 2023, 01:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.64 billion during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.83%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (skin care, hair care, and body care), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, department stores, drugstores/pharmacies, health and wellness stores, and salons and spas are some of the offline channels. These channels provide consumers with easy access to a wide variety of products, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The expansion of organized retailing is driving market growth. Providers are focusing on strengthening their distribution networks in the organized retail sector to increase sales volume. Organized retail distribution channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores allow consumers to physically examine the product before purchasing. They help vendors with marketing, advertising, and promotion. The number of retail outlets is increasing globally, which is increasing the reach and awareness of luxury personal care products, including herbal cosmetics. These factors are expected estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Get the market share report that provides valuable insights and analysis on the current state of the market., Request the sample report now!.
Herbal cosmetics market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Alna Vedic, APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd., Ayur Herbals, Group Fourteen holdings Pty Ltd., HCP Wellness, Herbline, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Jovees Herbal Care India Ltd., Khadi Natural, LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., MyChelle Dermaceuticals LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd., WALA Stiftung, Weleda Group, Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc., Emami Ltd., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product (skin care, hair care, and body care), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the herbal cosmetics market was valued at USD 70.60 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 26.12 billion.
Herbal cosmetics market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Herbal cosmetics market - Vendor insights
The global herbal cosmetics market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic players. Established players have a competitive advantage owing to their large scale of operations and the high popularity of their brand names. The competition among vendors is mainly based on product line extensions and innovative offerings. In addition, vendors are investing actively in R&D activities due to regulations regarding product safety. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including
- Ayur Herbals - The company offers herbal cosmetics such as Ayur Herbals Charcoal Face Wash, Ayur Herbals Neem and Tulsi Face Wash, and Ayur Herbals Tea Tree Face Wash.
- Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc. - The company offers herbal cosmetics such as 46h nonstop moisturizing gel, Anti fatigue moisturizing fresh gel, Zero blemish moisturizing gel.
- Alna Vedic - The company offers herbal cosmetics such as gold serum, Alan pure Syp blood purifier, and charcoal serum.
- APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd. - The company offers herbal cosmetics such as Herb enriched ayurvedic lipstick, Nourishing lip and cheek tint, and Hydrating skin tint.
Herbal cosmetics market – Market dynamics
Major trends
- Rise in adoption of home salon services
- Increasing preference for online shopping
- Growing demand for organic and environment-friendly herbal cosmetics
Personalized home salon services have become an emerging trend globally. The number of application-based service providers offering at-home makeup services has increased significantly in the past decade. These mobile applications enable consumers to access makeup services at their preferred addresses. The use of such services has increased the consumption of herbal cosmetics such as herbal body lotion, hair care, and face cream. For instance, GLAMSQUAD Inc. (GLAMSQUAD) provides hair, makeup, and special event services. The demand for these services is high, which, in turn, will support market growth during the forecast period.
Key challenges
- High cost of herbal cosmetic products
- Availability of substitute products
- Growing adoption of clinical treatments
Herbal cosmetics are often marketed as luxury products, and their prices are high. As a result, they are unaffordable for various customers. Manufacturers use high-quality raw materials to adhere to strict government regulations. For instance, European importers of herbal ingredients are required to register with the Central Authority for the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). As a result, manufacturers are compelled to sell their products at high prices. These factors will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in the sample report!
The herbal cosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Don't miss out on valuable insights- Buy the Report and grow your profit margin with Technavio
What are the key data covered in this herbal cosmetics market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the herbal cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the herbal cosmetics market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the herbal cosmetics market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of herbal cosmetics market vendors
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The herbal tea market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 885.1 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (green, black, and yellow), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The herbal extract market size is expected to increase by USD 23.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
|
Herbal Cosmetics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 34.64 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.31
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alna Vedic, APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd., Ayur Herbals, Group Fourteen holdings Pty Ltd., HCP Wellness, Herbline, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Jovees Herbal Care India Ltd., Khadi Natural, LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., MyChelle Dermaceuticals LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd., WALA Stiftung, Weleda Group, Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc., and Emami Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports and discover new ways to improve your marketing efforts
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global herbal cosmetics market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global herbal cosmetics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Body care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Body care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Body care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Body care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Body care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Alna Vedic
- Exhibit 115: Alna Vedic - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Alna Vedic - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Alna Vedic - Key offerings
- 12.4 APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Ayur Herbals
- Exhibit 121: Ayur Herbals - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Ayur Herbals - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Ayur Herbals - Key offerings
- 12.6 Emami Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Emami Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Emami Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Emami Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Khadi Natural
- Exhibit 130: Khadi Natural - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Khadi Natural - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Khadi Natural - Key offerings
- 12.9 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 133: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 134: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 136: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 12.10 Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 MyChelle Dermaceuticals LLC
- Exhibit 141: MyChelle Dermaceuticals LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 142: MyChelle Dermaceuticals LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: MyChelle Dermaceuticals LLC - Key offerings
- 12.12 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 147: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 152: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Weleda Group
- Exhibit 160: Weleda Group - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Weleda Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Weleda Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Weleda Group - Segment focus
- 12.17 Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc.
- Exhibit 164: Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article