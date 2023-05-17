Herbal cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2022 to 2027: Expansion of organized retailing to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.64 billion during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.83%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (skin care, hair care, and body care), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, department stores, drugstores/pharmacies, health and wellness stores, and salons and spas are some of the offline channels. These channels provide consumers with easy access to a wide variety of products, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The expansion of organized retailing is driving market growth. Providers are focusing on strengthening their distribution networks in the organized retail sector to increase sales volume. Organized retail distribution channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores allow consumers to physically examine the product before purchasing. They help vendors with marketing, advertising, and promotion. The number of retail outlets is increasing globally, which is increasing the reach and awareness of luxury personal care products, including herbal cosmetics. These factors are expected estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Get the market share report that provides valuable insights and analysis on the current state of the market., Request the sample report now!.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Herbal Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

Herbal cosmetics market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Alna Vedic, APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd., Ayur Herbals, Group Fourteen holdings Pty Ltd., HCP Wellness, Herbline, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Jovees Herbal Care India Ltd., Khadi Natural, LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., MyChelle Dermaceuticals LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd., WALA Stiftung, Weleda Group, Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc., Emami Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product (skin care, hair care, and body care), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the herbal cosmetics market was valued at USD 70.60 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 26.12 billion.

Herbal cosmetics market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Herbal cosmetics market - Vendor insights

The global herbal cosmetics market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic players. Established players have a competitive advantage owing to their large scale of operations and the high popularity of their brand names. The competition among vendors is mainly based on product line extensions and innovative offerings. In addition, vendors are investing actively in R&D activities due to regulations regarding product safety. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

Ayur Herbals - The company offers herbal cosmetics such as Ayur Herbals Charcoal Face Wash, Ayur Herbals Neem and Tulsi Face Wash , and Ayur Herbals Tea Tree Face Wash.

The company offers herbal cosmetics such as Ayur Herbals Charcoal Face Wash, Ayur Herbals Neem and , and Ayur Herbals Tea Tree Face Wash. Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc. - The company offers herbal cosmetics such as 46h nonstop moisturizing gel, Anti fatigue moisturizing fresh gel, Zero blemish moisturizing gel.

The company offers herbal cosmetics such as 46h nonstop moisturizing gel, Anti fatigue moisturizing fresh gel, Zero blemish moisturizing gel. Alna Vedic - The company offers herbal cosmetics such as gold serum, Alan pure Syp blood purifier, and charcoal serum.

The company offers herbal cosmetics such as gold serum, Alan pure Syp blood purifier, and charcoal serum. APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd. - The company offers herbal cosmetics such as Herb enriched ayurvedic lipstick, Nourishing lip and cheek tint, and Hydrating skin tint.

Herbal cosmetics market – Market dynamics

Major trends

Rise in adoption of home salon services

Increasing preference for online shopping

Growing demand for organic and environment-friendly herbal cosmetics

Personalized home salon services have become an emerging trend globally. The number of application-based service providers offering at-home makeup services has increased significantly in the past decade. These mobile applications enable consumers to access makeup services at their preferred addresses. The use of such services has increased the consumption of herbal cosmetics such as herbal body lotion, hair care, and face cream. For instance, GLAMSQUAD Inc. (GLAMSQUAD) provides hair, makeup, and special event services. The demand for these services is high, which, in turn, will support market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges

High cost of herbal cosmetic products

Availability of substitute products

Growing adoption of clinical treatments

Herbal cosmetics are often marketed as luxury products, and their prices are high. As a result, they are unaffordable for various customers. Manufacturers use high-quality raw materials to adhere to strict government regulations. For instance, European importers of herbal ingredients are required to register with the Central Authority for the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). As a result, manufacturers are compelled to sell their products at high prices. These factors will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The herbal cosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this herbal cosmetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the herbal cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the herbal cosmetics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the herbal cosmetics market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of herbal cosmetics market vendors

Related Reports:

The herbal tea market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 885.1 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (green, black, and yellow), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The herbal extract market size is expected to increase by USD 23.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Herbal Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alna Vedic, APCOS NATURALS PVT. Ltd., Ayur Herbals, Group Fourteen holdings Pty Ltd., HCP Wellness, Herbline, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Jovees Herbal Care India Ltd., Khadi Natural, LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., MyChelle Dermaceuticals LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd., WALA Stiftung, Weleda Group, Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc., and Emami Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

