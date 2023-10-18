Herbal Extract Market size to grow by USD 29.19 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal extract market is expected to grow by USD 29.19 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.97% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for food and beverages with herbal ingredients is notably driving the herbal extract market. However, factors such as providing high-quality herbal products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others), type (liquid and powder), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for functional foods and dietary supplements is increasing due to the increasing number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases due to changes in lifestyle and eating habits. Due to the natural components that they are derived from, many extracts can be taken regularly by human beings as supplements.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increased consumer awareness of the adverse reactions to allopathy medicines, as well as increased knowledge about the benefits and effects of herbal products, are some of the major factors that have a strong influence on the growth in the market for herbal extracts in the APAC region. As a result, there has been a growing demand for extracts of herbs, dietary supplements, and personal care products derived from them. Furthermore, the increasing number of obese people and the increasing incidence of cardiovascular and other diseases are due to deficiencies in essential nutrients in the diet.

Company Insights

The herbal extract market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Dohler GmbH, Herbal Creations, Herbochem, India Essential Oils, K. Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd., Kalsec Inc., MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mountain Rose Herbs, Naturalin Bio Resources Co. Ltd., Naturex SA, Organic Herb Inc., Ransom Naturals Ltd., SA Herbal Bioactives LLP, Sami Spices, Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co. Ltd., Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., Synergy Flavors Inc., Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd., and Natures Way Brands LLC

