Herbal Extract Market size to grow by USD 29.19 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

18 Oct, 2023, 23:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal extract market is expected to grow by USD 29.19 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.97% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for food and beverages with herbal ingredients is notably driving the herbal extract market. However, factors such as providing high-quality herbal products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others), type (liquid and powder), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Herbal Extract Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Herbal Extract Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

  • The pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for functional foods and dietary supplements is increasing due to the increasing number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases due to changes in lifestyle and eating habits. Due to the natural components that they are derived from, many extracts can be taken regularly by human beings as supplements. 

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increased consumer awareness of the adverse reactions to allopathy medicines, as well as increased knowledge about the benefits and effects of herbal products, are some of the major factors that have a strong influence on the growth in the market for herbal extracts in the APAC region. As a result, there has been a growing demand for extracts of herbs, dietary supplements, and personal care products derived from them. Furthermore, the increasing number of obese people and the increasing incidence of cardiovascular and other diseases are due to deficiencies in essential nutrients in the diet. 

Company Insights 

The herbal extract market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Dohler GmbH, Herbal Creations, Herbochem, India Essential Oils, K. Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd., Kalsec Inc., MB Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mountain Rose Herbs, Naturalin Bio Resources Co. Ltd., Naturex SA, Organic Herb Inc., Ransom Naturals Ltd., SA Herbal Bioactives LLP, Sami Spices, Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co. Ltd., Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., Synergy Flavors Inc., Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd., and Natures Way Brands LLC

View the FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The herbal market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 117.37 billion. 

The walnut market size is projected to increase by USD 2,144.65 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Industrial Automation Control Market size to grow by USD 39.34 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing focus on smart factories to drive the growth- Technavio

Industrial Automation Control Market size to grow by USD 39.34 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing focus on smart factories to drive the growth- Technavio

The industrial automation control market is expected to grow by USD 39.34 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
Doxorubicin Market size to grow by USD 469.97 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 47% of market growth- Technavio

Doxorubicin Market size to grow by USD 469.97 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 47% of market growth- Technavio

The doxorubicin market is expected to grow by USD 469.97 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.